Non-georestricted highlights from Les Gets world championships

Les Gets delivered a beyond-thrilling weekend of racing at 2022 world championships. Borderline riotous French fans, hometown heroes, new champions and cemented legacies of veteran pros. All on amazing downhill and cross country courses.

The only downside of worlds was that, unless you’re a Flobikes subscriber, it wasn’t easy to watch worlds in Canada. The UCI has uploaded highlight reels from all six major races to catch fans up on most of what happened in Les Gets over the weekend. You can also watch Carter Woods’ top-10 finish in the under-23 race (but, inexplicably, not the women’s under-23 XCO?).

Dig in to the best of downhill, cross country and short track from Les Gets.

Elite Men Downhill – 2022 world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite Women Downhill – 2022 world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite Women XCO – 2022 world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite Men XCO – 2022 world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite Men Short Track (XCC) – 2022 world championships (Les Gets, France)

Elite Women Short Track (XCC) – 2022 world championships (Les Gets, France)