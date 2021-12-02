Norco Canadian Enduro Series releases 2022 calendar

Norco Canadian Enduro Series is back and as big as ever in 2022. Eight events will span from Vancouver Island to the Alberta side of the Canadian Rockies, starting in late May. With new venues and a host of other changes, the national series is looking to get back to business this year.

After testing the water with two events in 2021, including the epic return of national championships at Whistler, NCES is expanding to a full eight-stop series for 2022. This will include NCES’ first visit to Vancouver Island in July. There’s also a full roster of returning classic venues like Revelstoke and Harper Mountain. 2022 will wrap up as 2021 did, in Whistler, though hopefully under more racer-friendly conditions than this year’s atmospheric river-drenched finale.

With ongoing complications and uncertainty from the lingering pandemic, NCES is sticking to western Canada for 2022. Plans are already in the works for the series to return to Ontario and Quebec in 2023.

New venues aren’t the only change. NCES is pushing the prize money pot up to $20,000 for 2022. The series is also promising lower entry fees than in previous years, while still delivering the same challenging style of courses as in years past.

Registration for the 2022 Norco Canadian Enduro Series opens on December 15, 2021. Early bird pricing will be available for the first 30 days after registration opens.

2022 Norco Canadian Enduro Series

Harper Mountain, Kamloops, B.C. – May 28-29

Crowsnest Pass, Alberta – June 18-19

Revelstoke, B.C. – June 25-26

Vancouver Island, B.C. – July 9-10

Panorama, B.C. – July 30-31

Big White, Kelowna, B.C. – Sept. 10-11

Sun Peaks, Kamloops, B.C. – Sept. 17-18

Whistler, B.C. – Sept. 24-25