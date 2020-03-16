Norco Canadian Enduro Series cancelled

Norco Canadian Enduro Series organizer Ted Morton released a statement regarding COVID-19 this morning

Dear valued racer, friend, community member;

As many of you know, the Canadian Enduro Series is something that I am very passionate about. The ability tocreate unique experiences for people, distract them from the mundane and to showcase communities is why I do this. I’ve run the CES because I love getting people excited to ride their bikes. Unfortunately, due to the recent economic and social conditions caused by Covid 19, I’ve decided to cancel all Canadian Enduro Series events.

Following BC’s Health Minister Adrian Dix’s ban on all events or gathering of 250 or more people, as well as recommendations from those around us, I’ve come to the conclusion that it would be prudent to cancel the series, with the exception of the Sea Otter Canada Enduro at Blue Mountain Ontario. This means that we are refunding all participants for every event and if the situation normalizes within a reasonable timeframe, we will launch events within our calendar with a modified format and conditions.

Why are you cancelling the series?

This decision was made to prioritize the safety of our riders in the wake of this growing issue, and in part by the financial implications that we are currently facing. The enduro series relies 95% on racer registrations, with each event contributing to the overall success of the series. We realize that canceling this early may seem premature, however, at this point in the season the majority of our expenses are due and if we pay these expenses, it may risk not being able to refund you. I believe it is my responsibility to you, the riders, who have wholeheartedly supported us over the last 5 years to refund you right now. I would like to ask that you hold our event dates in your calendar and as this situation normalizes I will be reinstating some events. They will be modified slightly as needed and will include significantly lower registration fees, a more relaxed vibe and a focus on having fun rather than serious competition. As of right now, the majority of our venues and partners have agreed to hold our dates and work collaboratively as things transition.

Thank you for your confidence, support, and understanding at this turbulent time.