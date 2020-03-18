Norco Charger VLT brings eMTB to cross country trails

As eMTB’s gain traction and popularity, many new models focus on helping you go further and shred harder. With the Charger VLT e-cross country bike, Norco shifts that focus to enabling you to do all kinds of riding with just one bike.

The Charger VLT mixes eMTB capabilities with a value-based build that lets you do more than just ride trails. The aluminum frame features fender and rack mounts and a removable battery integrated in the frame. This all allows the VLT to pull double duty on the daily as a commuter, and still hit the trails on the weekends – or after work.

Shimano E7000 drive unit A removable battery lets you take the Charger wherever you want, without worrying Charge the battery on the bike, if you like Norco Charger VLT Norco Charger VLT

The Charger VLT gets 120-mm of front wheel travel via an SR Suntour XCM32 DS fork. A Shimano STEPS E7000 electric-assist drive unit provides reliable power to the pedals. The STEPS drive’s energy is supplied by a 504Wh E8035 in-tube battery. The battery unit is easily removed for charging, or for ease of mind when you’re locking the bike up.

Build and price

Norco’s Charger VLT is backed by a full complement of eMTB rated components, so you’re set to hit the trails. There’s e-rated hydraulic disc brakes, 29″ wheels, durable tires, and an e-bike specific 9-speed drivetrain.

The Norco Charger VLT comes in one model, and retails for $4,300. It is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL.