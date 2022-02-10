Norco partners with Dirt Series coaching camps

Dirt Series has provided female-identifying riders safe, inclusive learning weekends for 20 years now. For 2022, the 44-event calendar of camps has a new title sponsor. Norco Bicycles is joining with Dirt Series Mountain Bike Camps going forward.

“Dirt Series is extremely proud to partner with Norco as our new Title Sponsor! We couldn’t ask for a better fit for our program, as Dirt Series and Norco are both communities of passionate mountain bikers, equally dedicated to making mountain biking more accessible and fun for womxn across North America,” said Meagen Dennis, the camp’s Owner/Managing Director.

“Our focus is instilling confidence in all riders, of all ability levels, in all mountain biking disciplines and locations. By having fun, being outside and getting dirty – our camps build fundamental skills and a lifelong passion for mountain biking, and Norco’s ideology echoes our vision to a T!”

Dirt Series camps have roamed North America since 2001, providing riders with a learning environment and coaches focused on each rider’s individual abilities and riding style. The camps have evolved over the past two decades, broadening to encourage members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities to discover and advance their mountain biking in a supportive atmosphere.

Of the programs 44 events in the Canada and U.S. in 2022, 11 are expanded “All-Gender” camps. The remaining 33 camps “remain true to the series’ founding mission, including 10 weekends specifically for youth womxn.”

“Mountain biking is a sport of discovery – not just of skills and places – but strength, determination and community,” said Peter Falk, Norco VP of Marketing. “With a broader spectrum of people on the trail, all of our experiences are heightened. Our stories are made richer. By providing space and opportunity for thousands of new faces every year, the Dirt Series program is great for the culture of riders that we’re all a part of.”

Dirt Series registration opens February 15, 2022. The full calendar of camps is live on the Dirt Series website.