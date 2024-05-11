Norco gives more details on Lucas Cruz and Greg Minnaar injuries at Fort William

Norco Race Division launched into the 2024 season with a new star and high hopes. Greg Minnaar adds major star-power to the Canadian team. The hope was that he’d help elevate up-and-coming B.C. racers Gracey Hemstreet and Lucas Cruz.

Life has other plans, sometimes, and Fort William World Cup did not go the way the team wanted. Lucas Cruz crashed hard in practice, breaking his femur. He’s on the road to recovery already, but it was a foreboding start to the weekend for the Norco squad. Gracey Hemstreet had a solid weekend, making it through to semis in the elite women’s race. Greg Minnaar then added to the struggles with a heavy crash of his own during elite men’s finals. The veteran South African is still t.b.a. for next weekend’s second round in Poland.

That’s the end result. But, in Just Getting Started, Norco’s new web series, the team shows the process and emotion of getting to there. And the resilient optimism of the team. As the title suggests, the season is long. The first round might not have gone their way, but they’ll be back and fighting soon enough.

Just Getting Started EP.1 – The Life We Choose

What’s Norco say about its season opener?

The first glimpse behind the scenes of the Norco Race Division on the opening weekend of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Fort William, Scotland. An unfiltered view into the life chosen by the team riders, led by the legendary Greg Minnaar, with access to the emotions, tribulations, and passion for the sport. A weekend full of ups and downs, highs and lows. From every moment in the pits, up to the start gate, onto the trail and over to the hospital, what’s next?