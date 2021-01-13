Norco brings on Lewis Buchanan to enduro team

Norco is expanding its enduro roster, adding Scottish EWS racer Lewis Buchanan for 2021.

Buchanan has a full decade of downhill and enduro racing to his name already. Norco says the Scot’s role with the brand is “continuing to develop as an Athlete, Human and Content Warrior” aboard the B.C.-brand’s bikes.

The Innerleithen local is starting with a custom-built Optic. Buchanan’s Canuck leaning’s don’t stop with the frame, though. His Optic rolls on made-in-Canada carbon fibre wheels from We Are One Composites in Kamloops, B.C.

“Joining Norco is something that really is a dream come true for me. I am motivated to develop a relationship that will continue on for the future,” Buchanan says of his new home. “Of course, the lineup of bikes is epic, and I am just excited to be a part of the process and the future which is looking awesome.”

Buchanan has raced EWS events on a shorter travel bike in the past, previously racing for Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Bicycles. It’s likely we’ll see him on one of Norco’s bigger bikes than the Opic when racing resumes, though.

Enduro World Series and a B.C. bike park tour

And, with the Enduro World Series scheduled to wrap up Buchanan’s hometown, he has big plans.

“Racing-wise, I just want to put my best foot forward and do the best I can. I am training hard and have a good balance in my life right now. I fully have my eyes really set on winning the final EWS round in my hometown and finish the year on a bang.”

The EWS isn’t the only plan penciled into Buchanan’s calendar, though. After creating a sizeable following on his YouTube channel in 2020, the Scot is looking forward to continuing adding new content there, too. Tentatively, this includes a visit to Norco’s home in B.C.

“I have a trip to BC planned where I will visit different bike parks, meet up with other riders and just create some really rad videos from that trip,” says Buchanan. “I am very motivated to work close on a project with Norco that will turn out epic so stay tuned!”