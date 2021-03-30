Next Peak: Riding Revelstoke with Norco’s Lucas Cruz and Henry Fitzgerald

What do two World Cup downhill racers do when start gates are closed for the season? Search for the Next Peak. With the summer “off” from racing, Pemberton’s Lucas Cruz and Vancouver’s Henry Fitzgerald stick closer to home.

Home, though, is B.C.’s vast expanse of mountain ranges and epic trails. The duo soon end up in Revelstoke, B.C. The tiny mountain town boasts a near-endless roster of alpine singletrack. With photographer Bruno Long in tow, Cruz and Fitzgerald have only the Next Peak to look forward too.

“With no start gate, no finish line, and no tape to keep between, the only peak is the one that lies between you and the next descent.”

Last week, Norco unveiled its first major rebranding since the company’s founding in 1964. With Next Peak, the Canadian bike brand is rolling right into that change. The video is the first in the more story-focused look for Norco.

Norco – Next Peak ft. Henry Fitzgerald and Lucas Cruz

Norco – Next Peak

Credits

Riders: Henry Fitzgerald and Lucas Cruz

Photos: Bruno Long

Video Credits

Cinematography: Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany

Edit/Motion Design: Zach Rampen

Photography: Bruno Long

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Music: ‘Future Stare’ – Easy Giant