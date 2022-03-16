Norco: Nick Clark puts in the work for “Grindstone”
Hard riding and mountain living in Wyoming's Teton mountainsPhoto by: Stephen Shelesky
Wyoming’s Teton mountains have, for centuries, tested the toughest who set out to explore and re-discover its remote wilderness.
For Norco freeride ambassador Nick Clark, the mountains’ pull was enough to draw him all the way from his Georgia home.
In Wyoming, Clark’s putting in the work, nose to the grindstone, so to speak. He pushes to make a go of the modern version of mountain life and take his riding to new levels.
Based on Clark’s riding in Grindstone, the work is paying off.
Norco: Grindstone ft. Nick Clark
What’s Norco have to say about Grindstone?
For centuries, Wyoming’s Teton mountains have tested the grit of anyone wandering the wild frontier.
Demanding everything of the native peoples who first inhabited them, these peaks have brought even the toughest cowboys to their knees and tested the resolve of anyone who’s dared to indulge.
And, while the pioneer spirit is what attracts so many, it’s the wide-ranging community of like-minded folks blocking the biting North Wind for each other that gives anyone a fighting chance.
RELATED: Review: 2022 Norco Range VLT is more than a bigger battery