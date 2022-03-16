Norco: Nick Clark puts in the work for “Grindstone”

Wyoming’s Teton mountains have, for centuries, tested the toughest who set out to explore and re-discover its remote wilderness.

For Norco freeride ambassador Nick Clark, the mountains’ pull was enough to draw him all the way from his Georgia home.

In Wyoming, Clark’s putting in the work, nose to the grindstone, so to speak. He pushes to make a go of the modern version of mountain life and take his riding to new levels.

Based on Clark’s riding in Grindstone, the work is paying off.

Norco: Grindstone ft. Nick Clark

What’s Norco have to say about Grindstone?

Directed by: Aharon Bram

Cinematography: Aharon Bram

Edit: Aharon Bram

Photography: Stephen Shelesky

Colorist: Dan Olsen

Sound Design: Jacob Callaghan

PA: Sasha Motivala and Brandon Haltom

Rancher: Chase Lockhart

Music:

Roanoke River – The Ghosts of Liberty

Teché Wé – A.M. Beef

Vreden – Sara Parkman