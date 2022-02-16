Watch: “Part of Me” inspiring journey back to the bike

How hard would you fight to keep mountain biking, if you had to?

It’s a question that, hopefully, most of us will never have to answer. But, for Norco ambassador Stephanie Dupont, it was quite suddenly a very real question. Faced with a diagnosis of severe Crohn’s Disease, the Rossland, B.C. rider had to work hard to get back to the trails.

“What kept me going was the desire to get back out on my bike. I really wanted to keep going with the girls every week, and that was my motivation to eat well, and train. I was starting to go back to the gym – but really, I wanted to get back to normal so I could go bike with my friends.” – Steph Dupont

A tireless and energetic advocate for women’s mountain biking in her community, Dupont is responsible for getting many new riders out on the trail. Part of Me is the story of her own journey back to the bike

Part of Me – Norco: No Other Way

Film By: Andre Nutini

Cinematography: Andre Nutini, David Peacock, Graeme Meiklejohn

Photography: Ashley Voykin, Graeme Meiklejohn

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Special Thanks: Stephanie Dupont, Eric McIntyre, Samantha Jackson, Terri Wong, Angelique Rosenthal and Dr. Erin Love

Music:

Roanoke River – The Ghosts of Liberty

Teché Wé – A.M. Beef

Vreden – Sara Parkman