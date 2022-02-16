Home > MTB

Watch: “Part of Me” inspiring journey back to the bike

How hard would you fight to get back to the trails?

Norco Part of Me Photo by: Graeme Meiklejohn Photo
February 16, 2022
Share on SMS

How hard would you fight to keep mountain biking, if you had to?

It’s a question that, hopefully, most of us will never have to answer. But, for Norco ambassador Stephanie Dupont, it was quite suddenly a very real question. Faced with a diagnosis of severe Crohn’s Disease, the Rossland, B.C. rider had to work hard to get back to the trails.

“What kept me going was the desire to get back out on my bike. I really wanted to keep going with the girls every week, and that was my motivation to eat well, and train. I was starting to go back to the gym – but really, I wanted to get back to normal so I could go bike with my friends.” – Steph Dupont

Dupont finding the flow – and some air time – in Rossland. Photo: Ashley Voykin Photo

A tireless and energetic advocate for women’s mountain biking in her community, Dupont is responsible for getting many new riders out on the trail. Part of Me is the story of her own journey back to the bike

Part of Me – Norco: No Other Way

Film By: Andre Nutini
Cinematography: Andre Nutini, David Peacock, Graeme Meiklejohn
Photography: Ashley Voykin, Graeme Meiklejohn
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Special Thanks: Stephanie Dupont, Eric McIntyre, Samantha Jackson, Terri Wong, Angelique Rosenthal and Dr. Erin Love
Norco Part of Me
Stephanie Dupont riding high above Rossland, B.C. Photo: Ashley Voykin Photo
Music:
Roanoke River – The Ghosts of Liberty
Teché Wé – A.M. Beef
Vreden – Sara Parkman