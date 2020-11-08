Review: Norco Sight VLT

Keeping up with the blistering pace of e-mountain bike development can be difficult. Just one year after introducing the first Sight VLT, Norco has redesigned its e-all-mountain bike. The new Sight VLT follows the lead of Norco’s well-received “analogue” Sight model. Both platforms have moved to 29″ wheels, longer travel and more capable geometry. On the trail, these changes mean the Sight VLT is comfortable while climbing and in-control in any situation on descents.

Norco’s Ride Aligned geometry is built for speedy descending and carrying momentum through corners and over rough terrain. The Sight VLT’s low-slung weight and slack geometry lend the bike impressive traction, giving you the confidence to push further or go faster.

Point the Sight VLT uphill and Norco’s geometry keeps you on top of the steering. With the help of Shimano’s Steps drive unit and grippy Maxxis tires, climbing is more of a game than an effort. You’ll still put work in, but with the pedal assist, there’s more reward. The Sight VLT is a long bike, though. While the lengthy wheelbase adds stability at speed, it makes tight switchbacks challenging.

Shimano’s Steps E8000 drive unit is reliable and easy-to-use. It delivers smooth power, but it’s not quiet. No eMTb is silent – yet – but the drive unit’s hum is not particularly subtle. The system has an informative display that shows your choice of metrics, including range, speed, cadence, odometer and drive mode. The drive unit and 630-Wh In-Tube battery is now compatible with a range extender on the Sight VLT. This feature boosts the battery’s range by as much as 70 per cent.

Norco’s added a full complement of eMTb-rated components, so the Sight VLT’s ready to take on real all-mountain adventures. The e-rated RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork, DT Swiss Hybrid wheels with grippy Maxxis tires and a single-click SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain match the bike’s ambitions.

The solid build does come at the cost of added weight. Despite a carbon-fibre front triangle, the Sight VLT is not the lightest eMTb out there. The weight sits low and is well-balanced, which makes the bike feel familiar to analogue mountain bikers. Still, lifting it over downed logs or onto a bike rack requires effort.

All in, Norco’s Sight VLT C1 29 is well-suited to its all-mountain designation. The bike feels comfortable and confident on any terrain. While not light, its weight- distribution is dialed. It has impressive traction that helps it carry momentum. With an optional range extender, the Sight VLT will be game for your most ambitious adventures.

Norco Sight VLT C1 29

Components: SRAM GX Eagle rear derailleur, 11–50 tooth Eagle cassette, 34-tooth Shimano Deore XT crankset, SRAM Code R four-piston brakes

Drive System: Shimano Steps E8000 with 70 Nm of torque and 630-Wh In-Tube battery

Suspension:RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork with 160 mm of travel, RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ shock with 150 mm of travel

Wheels: 29″ DT Swiss E-1700 Hybrid ebike-rated

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Price: $9,499

Website: Norco.com

Full details on the redesigned Sight VLT line.