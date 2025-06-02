Norco tops women’s podiums at Loudenvielle world cup

The Norco Race Division just had one of those weekends that team managers dream about. At the 2025 UCI downhill world cup in Loudenvielle, France, Norco riders took the win in both the junior women’s and elite women’s categories. This marks a massive high point for the Canadian program.

A huge part of that success came from rising star Lina Frener. She claimed her first-ever world cup victory in the junior women’s race. This was only her second ever world cup.

“Dream come true!” she posted on social media after the win. “I just won my first world cup in Loudenvielle. Huge thanks to @norcoracedivision for all the support and for believing in me. I couldn’t have done it without you!”

Frener’s run was smooth, composed and aggressive in all the right places. Especially impressive on a track that was chewing riders up all week. Her performance solidifies her as one of the names to watch this season and shows Norco’s investment in junior development is paying off in a big way. Especially considering her second place finish in Bielsko-Biała. She’s currently ranked number one in the overall standings.

Gracey Hemstreet on top

Meanwhile in the elite women’s field, Gracey Hemstreet put together the kind of run that reminds everyone exactly why she’s a threat every time she drops in. Technical, precise and fast, Hemstreet held off a stacked field to take the win. She put the Norco name back at the top of a world cup podium. How she went from last place at the first split, to first place by the end of the run was unbelievable.

Hemstreet, who’s been steadily building form all season, looked especially confident through Loudenvielle’s infamous steep sections—areas that proved fatal to many podium hopes over the weekend.

Her victory caps off what might be Norco’s best ever single-day showing at a world cup, and it sends a clear message: the Norco Race Division isn’t just showing up—they’re taking over.

A Canadian team making noise on the world stage

Backed by a Canadian brand with a long history in mountain biking, the Norco Race Division has put a focus on nurturing young talent and giving riders the tools they need to succeed at the highest level. Add to that the wisdom that comes from a guy like Greg Minaar and that philosophy is clearly working.

The next stop on the calendar will be a big one: Leogang. But after a weekend like this, it’s safe to say that every other team will be keeping a close eye on those Norco bikes in the start gate. They’re not just fast—they’re winning.