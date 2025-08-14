Norco unveils 2026 Revolver: Redefining modern cross-country performance

Norco has refreshed the Revolver for 2026, creating a bike that blends lightweight design, aggressive geometry and rider-focused features. With the lightest full-suspension frame in Norco’s history, the Revolver is 450 grams lighter than its predecessor while maintaining surprising capability for climbing, descending and technical XC terrain.

“This bike was about more than just getting it lighter” says Jim Jamieson, Norco’s product manager. “We wanted to build something for how XC riders actually ride. The new Revolver gives them a platform that can do it all, and more.”

Flex-Pivot suspension

Norco’s Flex-Pivot suspension layout allows improved performance from lightweight inline XC air shocks. Combined with consistent anti-squat and carefully tuned leverage curves, the system balances pedaling efficiency with technical capability.

“Removing the pivot allowed us to tune the flex character of the rear triangle, improving compliance and traction for climbing and descending without adding weight,” explains Norco suspension engineer Colin Ryan.

Two Travel Options: 120 mm or 130 mm

There are two models of the Revolver: The Revolver 120 and the Revolver 130. Both are available in five different sizes (S1–S5).

The Revolver 120 features 120 mm front travel and 115 mm rear travel. It’s lightweight, snappy, efficient and paired with RockShox SIDLuxe tuning for optimal climbing and technical trail performance.

The Revolver 130 has 130 mm front travel and 120 mm rear. It has a slacker headtube angle for dual-purpose riding, featuring Fox Float SL custom three-position tuning for full trail adaptability.

Modern geometry for real-world XC

The Revolver’s geometry reflects the evolving demands of cross-country riding. It has aggressive headtube angles: 66.5° on the 120 and 66° on the 130. The seat tube angles steepen per frame size (75–76°). It features stabilized rear centers that grow with frame size for consistent weight distribution. The carbon layups are optimized by frame size for stiffness and compliance. And there is room for dual water bottles (S2–S5) and long dropper posts in all frame sizes. The design encourages a confident ride across all sizes.

Light, durable and built to last

The new Revolver features raw or tinted clear coat paint, titanium hardware, compact double-row Enduro bearings and low-standover geometry. Internal cable guides simplify routing (but no throught-headset cable routing) and the frame is compatible with UDH hangers and ISCG05 chainguides.

Availability and pricing

The Revolver is available in multiple build kits and as a frame-only option. The 120 framekit comes with a shock and is $4,200. The Revolver 120 complete bikes range from $9500-$14,000 depending on the build. The Revolver 130 is not available as a framekit. The 130 completes start at $4,899 and go to $9,500 depending on the build. Availability begins August 2025 for select models, with additional builds shipping in October 2025.