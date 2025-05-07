Norco’s Race Division is back—and still just getting started

After a breakout debut season in 2024, Norco’s “Just Getting Started” video series returns for another lap. Episode 1 sets the tone with pre-season training camps, team bonding and a few hard knocks. With fresh faces, returning favourites and World cup round one fast approaching, the Norco Race Division is out to prove last season was no fluke.

Team vibes, prepped bikes and high-speed therapy

With Greg Minaar stepping in as team director, there’s a wealth of knowledge and experience on this team. Team manager and performance lead Alan Milway is once again steering the ship, with technical lead Tom Duncan, logistics boss Cathy, and a growing roster of talent that includes a mix of seasoned pros and rising juniors. Danny Hart, the squad’s elder statesman, returns alongside Lucas Cruz, Gracey Hemstreet and a fresh crop of riders: Erice Van Leuven, Lina Frener and Bodhi Kuhn.

They kicked things off with lab testing at the University of Birmingham, followed by a sun-soaked setup camp in Queenstown, where Lucas described the new Norco rigs as “easy to ride fast” and the rookies immediately started sending jumps like they’d never heard of fear—or limiters.

Crashes, comebacks and contagious energy

Erice stole the spotlight early with a massive crash at Hardline, casing one of the biggest hits on course. Despite the broken bones, her spirits stayed high. “She’s more mad she cased the jump than that she’s out of finals,” said her brother. Hopefully she’s back in time for some of the world cup season.

Gracey, meanwhile, used Hardline to remind everyone what resilience looks like. After watching Erice go down, she still lined up and delivered a stylish, clean run without hesitation. And since she was the only female to complete the course, she obviously took the win.

A crew that clicks, and a calendar that counts

Now the team heads into 2025 with a full roster and a full calendar, but also something harder to find: chemistry. Whether they’re racing, wrenching, or hanging out post-ride, this crew seemingly feeds off each other. The mix of personalities is just right. The momentum is real. Bring on the 2025 world cup season.