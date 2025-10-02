North Shore Bike Park finds new life in Maple Ridge

When the North Shore Bike Park in North Vancouver announced it would shut down in March, the news blindsided riders. The 60,000-square-foot facility in Capilano Mall had become more than ramps and plywood. It was a gathering place, a training ground and one of the only indoor riding spaces of its kind in British Columbia.

But instead of fading away, the dream is being rebuilt. A new North Shore Bike Park is already under construction in Maple Ridge, led–in part–by builder and general manager Josh Strat.

“We’re trying to keep the dream alive, you know,” Strat said. “Yeah, man, someone has to, and unfortunately I think it’s a big job. It’s a huge job, dude.”

A fresh model for indoor riding

Strat says this new version is designed with lessons learned from the North Vancouver location.

“This model is the best. The best one I’ve seen for sure,” he said. “A lot of the models before it was, you know, very specific, like it was either, you know, this sport, that sport… or catering to one specific level. We’re doing something completely different.”

The Maple Ridge facility will feature a pump track, beginner and intermediate jump lines, a foam pit, and a street-inspired section designed for multiple disciplines, from BMX and mountain bikes to scooters and skateboards. The terrain is being built inside a 28,000-square-foot building with two mezzanines overlooking the riding space. Ceiling height is not an issue.

“The idea is to kind of create that North Shore vibe in a space,” Strat explained. “Whether it’s flowy pump tracks or big jumps or wood type features like teeter-totters—stuff like that. You’ve got to think outside the box and build with the space you’re given.”

Building with what they have

One of the biggest challenges for indoor parks is cost. Strat says the team repurposed almost all the material from the old North Vancouver location.

“You know what? We spent a fortune pulling everything out of the original North End location, and we have repurposed, I would say at this point, about 90 per cent of the original material from that building,” he said. “So we haven’t spent a lot on material. A lot of it is labour.”

That labour includes help from unexpected places.

“We even have two guys that; well their first job was actually working counter at the bike park,” Strat said. “Now they’re helping us build. They’re kind of learning how to do it, which is cool. Next thing you know, they could be the next generation of builder.”

Higher ceilings, new possibilities

While the Maple Ridge park is half the size of the North Van facility, Strat says it already feels bigger.

“People come in here and they’re like, this seems bigger. I’m like, no, it’s half the size. The problem is you don’t have all these walls, you don’t have pillars, and the ceiling height’s not there. So, you know, you have this ramp that we had in North Van, and they’re like, that’s not the same ramp. Like it is 100 per cent the same ramp, but it looks so big in here.”

That extra space gives the park a chance to reach a slightly different demographic, with room for more advanced riders while still catering to families and beginners.

Looking ahead

As for when riders can roll in, Strat is cautiously optimistic.

“That’s a good question. We’re hoping sometime this fall,” he said. “We’re on a pretty good pace here for the next couple of months. The big thing is waiting for city inspections, but terrain-wise we’re on track.”

For Strat, the move to Maple Ridge isn’t just survival; it’s the next step in a long-term vision.

“I’m the general manager, so I run the daily operations inside the park,” he said. “I’ve also been brought on as a partner now, which is pretty exciting for me because this is cool. This is a business. We want to grow. There’s definitely some vision. This was not part of the plan to be relocating so quickly, but the thing is still to have this park and then continuously build other ones.”

The dream rolls on

From North Van to Maple Ridge, the message is clear: North Shore Bike Park isn’t going anywhere. The name, the vibe and the community spirit will carry on in a new home.

As Strat put it, “We’re trying to keep the dream alive.”