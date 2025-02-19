North Shore Bike Park’s sudden closure leaves the community fighting for a solution

When a group of North Shore riders looked at the vacant Sears in Capilano Mall, they didn’t just see an empty space—they saw potential. That vision became North Shore Bike Park, a 60,000-square-foot indoor riding haven, the largest of its kind in British Columbia. It wasn’t just a training ground—it was a community hub, where mountain bikers, BMX riders, scooter kids and roller skaters could ride, progress and connect.

But now, that dream is on the verge of being ripped away.

The closure no one saw coming



On February 14, 2025, just six weeks before its doors are set to close for good, North Shore Bike Park announced it would shut down on March 30th. The news blindsided the community. The timing is especially frustrating—just weeks prior, the park had invested in major upgrades, including a brand-new foam pit, a reorganized airbag zone and fresh terrain. Rumors are already circulating that the space is set to be replaced by a pickleball facility—a move that has only added to the frustration.

Why this park matters

Losing North Shore Bike Park is more than losing a place to ride—it’s losing an irreplaceable community space.

It’s one of the only indoor riding spaces in the region, offering year-round access. It provides a safe, controlled environment for riders of all ages to progress their skills. It’s an inclusive space for everyone, not just hardcore riders. The park brings business to Capilano Mall. It supports local employment and enhances North Vancouver’s status as a world-class cycling destination.

It aligns with the city’s and province’s commitment to active transportation, giving young riders a safe place to develop real-world cycling skills. Simply put, there’s nothing else like it.

Can we save it?

The fight to save North Shore Bike Park is already in motion. A change.org campaign has reached over half of the 5000 signatures requested. The community is pushing for transparency from Capilano Mall and asking them to pause the closure process, meet with the park’s operators and explore solutions that allow the facility to remain open.

At the same time, the park’s ownership isn’t giving up. They’re actively searching for a new location and calling on the community to help find a solution. They need leads on potential spaces, advocacy and support.

If you have ideas or connections, now is the time to step up. Reach out to Properties@NorthShoreBikePark.ca and be part of the effort to keep this one-of-a-kind space alive.

A community that won’t quit

This place isn’t just a business—it’s a home for so many riders. Kids who learned their first jump here, adults who finally mastered a new skill, families who made weekend trips a tradition—they’re not giving up without a fight.