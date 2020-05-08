Not2Bad streams free online this weekend

Not2Bad is the latest Anthill movie streaming free online, helping keep Canadians entertained indoors as the weather gets warmer.

How is Not2Bad ? As you would expect from an Anthill production, it’s pretty darn good.

Unlike when Anthill, Trek and Shimano partnered to share Return to Earth, there’s no deadline set to stream this one. You can watch it anytime you want, on Red Bull TV.

But hey, why not watch it this weekend? With more provinces slowly easing restrictions, we’ll all be looking to spend more time on the bike, instead of watching others ride bikes.

Anthill Films: Not2Bad Official Trailer

Anthill’s sequel to Not Bad includes appearances from: Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Ryan Howard, Casey Brown, Andrew Shandro, Ruben Alcantara and Sergio Layos, with Rachel, Gee & Dan Atherton.

From Anthill Films:

The crew that brought you unReal and NotBad—and the Trek C3 Project have joined forces yet again, this time in Spain, to bring you more shenanigans, more unbelievable mountain cycling action and more good times than ever before. Not2Bad is what happens when some of the world’s best mountain bikers spend 30 days straight running wild on anything that has two wheels… with cameras rolling at all times. It’s a mountain bike film that’s Not Dos Bad!