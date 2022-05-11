Nové Město course preview with Holmgren and Fortier

Gunnar Holmgren and Marc-Andre Fortier are back with another World Cup preview. This time the Pivot Cycles-OTE guys are in Nové Město, Czech Republic for the third round of racing.

Brap corners, assess line choice options and help the Pivot Cycles-OTE team buy coffee, and watch for a cameo from Ian Ackert. Then watch the racing live, starting Friday, May 13 with the Short Track XCC.

Pivot Cycles-OTE: 2022 Nové Město World Cup XCO Preview

Pivot Cycles-OTE:

Join the team for a lap of the third Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic. Getting shakes by all the rocks and roots!

