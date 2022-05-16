Watch: Thrilling comebacks and all-out sprints at Nové Město World Cup

What. A. Weekend. Nové Město is always an iconic cross country venue, and the 2022 edition delivered in spades. Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter dazzled with two very different comebacks. Tom Pidcock battled through bad legs, bike problems, and as ascendant Vlad Dascalu. And German Luca Schwarzbauer was finally rewarded for his tireless attacking style in Friday’s XCC.

Who else had a good weekend in the Czech Republic? Canada’s junior athletes. Four squeezed into the top 10 on Saturday across the men’s and women’s races!

If you missed this weekend’s racing, full highlights of the Nové Město elite World Cup events are available now.

Highlights: Nové Město XCC World Cup

Sunday was, of course, the big show. A thrilling sprint finish. Untimely mechanicals. A dramatic comeback. The emergence of a new cross country star. Nové Město had it all and had it all in two races. With how the Czech singletrack showdown played out, the only thing we’re more excited for than the highlights is seeing what happens at the next round.

Highlights: XCO Thriller in Nové Město