NSMBA board member resigns after confrontation at Mount Fromme lot

A board member with the North Shore Mountain Bike Association (NSMBA) has stepped down following an aggressive confrontation at the Fromme parking lot that was widely shared on social media.

According to posts from local rider Alex Chapellier, the incident began when a man—later identified as and NSMBA boardmember—was seen urinating beside his car at the busy lot. Chapellier pointed out the nearby public washroom, commenting that the area would “stink if everyone did that.” The director allegedly laughed, became aggressive and escalated the situation.

“He walked to my bike and started to unscrew my valve to deflate my tire,” wrote Chapellier in an Instagram story. “I told him to get off my bike and that’s when he pushed me and tried to hit me. He then kept on pretending to charge at me.”

The director’s wife also became involved, according to Chapellier, filming him at close range as tensions flared.

NSMBA issues official response

In a statement posted to Instagram, the NSMBA confirmed the incident involved one of their board members and acknowledged “the seriousness of this incident.”

“An NSMBA board member was seen urinating in the Fromme parking lot and was confronted,” the statement read. “The exchange that followed was documented by one of the parties and shared on social media.”

The association said the board convened immediately and that the member had “voluntarily stepped back” while a review was conducted. Shortly after, Chapellier confirmed that the accused director had officially resigned.

Calls for accountability

Chapellier thanked the NSMBA for following up, but emphasized that the issue wasn’t public urination—it was violence.

“This is not the main issue. His violent behaviour is,” he wrote. “It could’ve been such an easy situation to resolve. Admit your wrongdoing and move on. Instead, he chose to be aggressive, tampered with my bike, and tried to instigate.”

Chapellier added that public urination in North Vancouver carries a $200 fine and suggested the director donate that amount to the NSMBA.

A reminder to be better on the trails

Chapellier ended his string of posts on a hopeful note, thanking trail builders and encouraging riders to look out for one another.

“Say hi on the trails,” he wrote. “Remember how lucky we are to spend time in the forest. And don’t be a d*ck.”