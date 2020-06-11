NSMBA’s Trails Forever raffle is giving away a custom Knolly Warden LT
Trail group is splitting the proceeds with local Colour the Trails organization
The North Shore Mountain Bike Association (NSMBA) takes its motto – “Trails for all. Trails Forever.” seriously. The North Shore trail organization has been working steadily to address issues of inclusion and diversity in mountain biking for years.
Right now, the NSMBA is raffling a limited edition 2020 Knolly Warden to support its ongoing trail work in North Vancouver. Naturally, the organization is using the raffle as an opportunity to turn talk about inclusion in the mountain bike community into action. Proceeds from the “Trails Forever” bike raffle are set to be split between helping NSMBA’s own activities and Vancouver’s Colour the Trails, and organization working towards diversity in outdoor recreation.
In the wake of protests, which started in the U.S. but have turned global, following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police, many organizations, individuals and brands have been reckoning with how to acknowledge and work toward eliminating systemic racism closer to home.
Cooper Quinn, President of the NSMBA took time to answer our questions about why the organization needs help more than ever in 2020, why the mountain biking community needs to work towards diversity and inclusion (and what NSMBA is doing about it), and how riders outside the Lower Mainland can start doing work wherever they are.
Read through Quinn’s insightful answers, then check out details of the limited edition Knolly Warden LT and links to enter or donate below.
NSMBA: Trails for All
NSMBA “Trails Forever” Knolly Warden LT
For the Trails Forever raffle NSMBA has put together a custom, and very Canadian, all-aluminum Knolly Warden LT, “Seymour Edition.” In addition to the frame, the bike features components from Squamish’s One Up Components and carbon fibre wheels hand-laid in Kamloops by We Are One Composites. SRAM Eagle components nad Rockshox suspension fill out this custom build.
Enter the Trails Forever raffle
Full details on the Trails Forever bike raffle are available on NSMBA's website. Tickets will be on sale until July 31, 2020.
You can donate directly to NSMBA, or to Colour the Trails. You can always support your local trail organization!
