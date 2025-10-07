Numbers game: Can Jackson Goldstone still win the World Cup title?

This weekend, Mont-Sainte-Anne will play host to one of the most exciting battles in mountain biking. The Quebec venue always delivers thrilling racing, for downhill and cross country. But, with Jackson Goldstone and Loic Bruni in a race for the overall that has come down to the final round, the 30th MSA World Cup will be full of drama.

And yes, Mont-Sainte-Anne hosting World Cups, and potentially its last, is historic in its own right. 2026 leaves Quebec behind to head to Whistler. If Goldstone could land a win, or the overall title at home, what a send-off that would be for the iconic Canadian venue.

A numbers game

Depending on how Goldstone – and Bruni – finish in MSA, the Canadian could walk away with everything, something, or nothing. A win alone isn’t enough to take the overall away from Bruni. But Goldstone could win the overall without winning MSA, as long as Bruni finishes worse. In that scenario, it will matter exactly how far behind the Frenchman finishes.

Goldstone needs to make up 72 points to tie Bruni. The Specialized racer currently has 1768 points to Goldstone’s 1696. That leaves a pretty narrow set of pathways for the Syndicate racer to steal the 2025 World Cup away from Bruni.

With Luca Shaw in third at 1158 points, and only 250 points on the line for the winner, the U.S. racer is mathematically out of the running for the overall.

Hemstreet’s (relatively) simple route to second

On the women’s side, Vali Höll clinched the overall title with her win at Lake Placid. That gave her 2104 points to Gracey Hemstreet’s 1727. Hemstreet, who has three World Cup wins and a podium in La Thuile, is fighting to build on her 123-point margin over Tahnee Seagrave.

If Hemstreet doesn’t make the final this weekend, Seagrave still has to finish seventh or better to overtake the Canadian. If Hemstreet makes the final, Seagrave has to finish 4th or better. If Seagrave is second, Hemstreet has to place 9th or better. If Seagrave places third, Hemstreet has to place 17th or better. That’s it.

A true finals showdown

The final World Cup stop has slightly different rules. There are no points awarded for the first qualifying round, unlike every other stop this year. That mean’s only positions in the final count.

For those curious, that’s 4.11.013 in the UCI MTB regulations: “In the last round of the UCI World Cup season, no standing points for the qualifying round will be given. The standing and UCI points will be awarded to the riders according to their position in the final only, as per points scale in article 4.11.020.” We’ve included a breakdown of that points table below, so you can check our math.

Jackson Goldstone’s eight pathways to the World Cup overall

1) Goldstone wins

If Jackson Goldstone wins this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, which would be amazing, it’s still not enough to guarantee the overall title. Bruni has to finish fourth or lower in the standings to cover the 72-point difference.

2) Goldstone finishes second

If the Canadian finishes one step down on the podium, in second, Bruni would have to finish sixth or lower for Goldstone to make up the spread.

3) Goldstone finished third

If Goldstone can claim the final podium spot in Mont-Sainte-Anne, he has to hope Bruni finishes eighth or lower to pull ahead in the standings.

4) Goldstone takes fourth

If Goldstone can claim the 160 points for fourth place, he has to hope Bruni is limited to the 80 points for 9th place or he won’t take over the lead from the Frenchman.

5) The TIEBREAKER

If Goldstone finishes fifth, and Bruni finishes 12th, the two will draw level in the points. According to article 4.11.018, “Riders tying on points are ranked by the greatest number of 1st places, 2nd places, etc.” So Goldstone’s staggering four World Cup wins this season should push him ahead of Bruni, who has two. If Goldstone finishes 12th and Bruni finishes 13th or worse, the title goes back to Goldstone.

6) Goldstone finishes sixth

Continuing the pattern that you might have noticed by now, if Goldstone finishes sixth, then Bruni has to finish 19th – in which case Goldstone would take the title by a single point – or worse in Mont-Sainte-Anne. This is something that hasn’t happened at a World Cup yet this year, though Bruni did struggle at world championships.

7) Bruni finishes last in the final

If Bruni makes the final at all, even if he has a mechanical and finishes last, Jackson Goldstone has to place seventh or better. That’s still quite a lot of pressure on the young Canadian, who has had an up-and-down finish to the season after his stellar first half.

8) Bruni doesn’t make the final

If Loic Bruni gets injured and doesn’t ride or does ride and doesn’t make it through Q1 or Q2 in Quebec, Goldstone still has to finish in the top 10 to steal the overall title from the French rider. Considering that Bruni has not yet been pushed to Q2 yet this year, this is quite unlikely. But, with UCI removing protected rider status for 2025, it’s a possibility.

UCI Downhill points scale for 2025

1st: 250

2nd: 210

3rd: 180

4th: 160

5th: 140

6th: 125

7th: 110

8th: 95

9th: 80

10th: 75

11th: 71

12th: 68

13th: 65

14th: 63

15th: 61

16th: 59

17th: 57

18th: 55

19th: 53

20-30th: 51-31 and on, decreasing 2 points per position down to 31 points for the 30th place finisher. 31 and onward, i.e. any rider that doesn’t make it through Q1 or Q2, get 0 points.