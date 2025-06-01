Oh Canada! Hemstreet and Goldstone sweep Loudenvielle World Cup DH

Canada Day arrived a month early, for mountain bikers at least. Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone swept the Loudenvielle round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday. The two young Canucks won the men’s and women’s elite downhill races, making history and comleting comebacks in the process.

Hemstreet makes history, again

Gracey Hemstreet started the Canadian success on Sunday, winning her first elite World Cup. After a very successful junior career, and making history at Red Bull Hardline, the Sunshine Coast racer continued to re-write the stats books with the the first Canadian woman’s elite World Cup win.

“I can’t believe it,” said Hemstreet. “This has been a dream come true forever, and it has finally happened.”

Hemstreet’s victory adds to the world championships success of racers like Miranda Miller and Cindy Devine.

The Canadian was off the pace in the top sectors of the course, trailing Valentina Höll at the early splits, only to storm through the bottom half of the course to tke the win.

“I just tried the death grip and went as fast as I could. I was a bit scared of the loose stuff but was fully pinned everywhere else,” Hemstreet relayed after the race. “I was just cautious in those sketchy areas and then let it go on the rest. The triple at the top, I couldn’t hit it, I rolled it, it was hard.”

The Canadian was joined on the podium by world champion Valentina Höll and current World Cup leader, Tahnée Seagrave.

Goldstone completes the comeback

A short while later, Squamish, B.C.’s Jackson Goldstone cemented his comeback on the World Cup stage. After a stellar elite debut season in 2023, the Syndicate rider was forced to sit out the entire 2024 World Cup season due to a crash at 2024 Hardline Maydena. The Canadian returned to Hardline for redemption earlier this season, winning the Red Bull event ahead of U.S. phenom junior Asa Vermette. But Sunday’s World Cup win puts Goldstone back on top of a proper World Cup podium for the first time since his injury.

“It feels good to be back, I can’t believe that I won,” said Goldstone. “I really liked it and gave it everything in the bottom two splits.”

To take the win, the Canadian had to upset the dominant French contingent on home turf. Amaury Pierron nearly stole the show, but couldn’t quite match Goldstone’s pace.

“I got into a really good zone, I wasn’t nervous for some reason. I had so much fun out of there. Amaury [Pierron] had me on my toes there, he had such a good run going but the last two splits really helped me there. I’m stoked to pull it off.”

Amaury Pierron finishes second, Jordan Williams third.

With that, Loudenvielle elite races both go to Canadians!