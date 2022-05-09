Olympic champ is back! Pickcock reigns in Albstadt

If Tom Pidcock hasn’t been on his mountain bike as much, having spent the spring racing road, it didn’t show on Sunday. The Olympic champion rode off the front of the elite men’s field, seemingly quite comfortably, to take the win in Albstadt, Germany.

After riding as a group for the opening laps, Tom Pidock (Ineos) set out on his own. That left world champion, and current World Cup leader, Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) battling for positions with the rest of the field.

“I found myself at the front after they set off really fast on the first few laps. Nino was pushing really hard,” Pidcock said after the race. “I just thought I would test the water and see where everyone was really at, and got a gap. I want to win the world title and maybe the Euros as well.”

Pidcock sailed clear of the elite men's field in Albstadt. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Nino Schurter holds onto second - and his World Cup leader's jersey. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Thomas Pidcock with time to celebrate in Germany. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool 2022 Albstadt World Cup elite men's podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Schurter held off the rest of the field to take second. That result retains the Swiss star’s series lead going into Nove Mesto World Cup next weekend.

Romanian Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing) battled through mechanical difficulty to take third in Albstadt. The 24-year-olds saddle broke mid-race, requiring quick work from his race mechanics in the pits.

“The mechanics did a great job to change it so fast,” Dascalu said. “I didn’t lose so much time and I went as fast as possible. The legs were good today. Super happy with the result.”

Canadians struggle in Germany

Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) lead the Canadian results in Albstadt, finishing 48th. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) followed in 56th, one spot ahead of Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing).

Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) added an 81st with Marc-Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) crossing the line 98th. Victor Verreault (Forresco Holdings ProCo RL Pro Team), the final Canadian in the elite men’s race, was 111th.