One last send: Horseshoe Bike Fest marks Ontario’s gravity season finale

From September 12 to 14, Horseshoe Valley Bike Fest takes over the resort’s trail network with a three-day mash-up of high-speed racing, vendor vibes and live music. Whether you’re gunning for the Dark Roast downhill podium or just showing up for the CCR cover band and BBQ, it’s a fun day in the valley.

Spectating? It’s totally free. Bring your crew.

Friday kicks off fast

The action starts Friday afternoon with athlete check-in from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and open downhill and dual slalom practice until race time. At 5:30 p.m., the Dark Roast downhill final gets underway, with awards on the patio immediately after.

The vendor village runs from 1 to 6 p.m. and includes athletic therapy by DELFIT, soft-tissue treatments, taping services and a cold plunge station. Just bring a towel.

Saturday: slalom, whips and live music

Saturday is all about Dual Slalom racing, with qualifiers and finals running from noon onward. Then it’s time to send it sideways during the Whip Off. Practice runs from 5 p.m. followed by the showdown an hour later.

The vendor village is back in full swing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Ice Cream Shack will be serving up a special BBQ menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stick around for a live set by Bad Moon Revival, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band playing from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: enduro and kids’ race

The final day starts early with enduro check-in at 7 a.m. and the Bateman’s-sponsored race blasting off at 9 a.m. It’s a big one, so awards will happen on the patio after all riders finish.

Then it’s time for the next generation of shredders. The kids’ race starts at 2 p.m. with categories for U10 riders and medals on the patio right after.

The Ice Cream Shack’s BBQ menu runs again from 11 to 4, and the vendor village stays open until 4 p.m., with the cold plunge still on tap for post-race recovery.

Bring your bike or bring a lawn chair

Horseshoe Bike Fest is a mix of fast laps, good food, loud music and laid-back hangs. You can race, spectate or just soak it all in.

Registration is open now. Spectating is always free.

And the party kicks off Friday afternoon.

Let it rip.