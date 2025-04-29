OneUp launches the Wave pedal: A new take on flat pedal grip

OneUp Components has officially launched their latest flat pedal, the Wave. A new, patented profile that isn’t fully convex or concave — it’s something in between. As the name suggests, the platform is shaped like a wave: tall at the front, sloping lower toward the back.

The idea is to promote a more powerful, heels-dropped riding position, helping riders feel locked in and better supported — without relying entirely on long, sharp pins for traction.

Designed around the foot, not just the pins

Most flat pedals get their grip from a combination of concave surfaces and aggressive pins. The Wave takes a slightly different approach by using pedal shape as the primary contact point.

The front half of the pedal is concave, designed to hug the ball of the foot, while the back half slopes away to encourage a natural heels-down posture. This hybrid design aims to give riders better descending control and a more natural pedal stroke when seated.

To match the pedal’s unique shape, OneUp also angled the pins forward up to 10 degrees, meaning they’re vertical when weighted — again helping lock in your foot without needing oversized or excessively sharp pins.

Details and specs

The Wave pedals weigh 355 g for the pair, with a platform measuring 107 mm wide by 110 mm long. They’re forged and CNC’d from 6061 aluminum and spin on a chromoly axle with an igus inboard bushing and three sealed cartridge bearings outboard — a configuration OneUp says is tough enough for DH abuse but still easy to service at home.

Each side of the pedal runs 10 self-cleaning, hollow M4 hex pins, and color options include black, red, dark green, dark blue, orange, purple, grey and bronze.

Four years of testing and eight iterations later

According to OneUp, the Wave pedals are the result of four years of development and eight major design iterations. Riders from all disciplines — enduro, trail, downhill — reportedly tested prototypes before the final version made its debut.

Serviceability was a big focus, too. The Wave uses a newly designed axle and bearing system and OneUp offers a Pedal Bearing Nut Tool to make home maintenance simple. A one-year manufacturer’s warranty backs up the reliability claims.

First impressions

On paper, the Wave pedal brings some interesting ideas to the table, particularly for riders looking for more support from the platform itself rather than relying purely on pin aggression. Whether the new shape becomes a must-have for flat pedal riders remains to be seen. But OneUp has clearly put serious time into rethinking what a flat pedal can do.