Ontario Enduro Series brings big rides and big vibes to Huntsville this July

Ontario’s grassroots enduro scene is gaining momentum, and it’s about to kick off another summer of timed descents, techy terrain and good vibes. The Ontario Enduro Series presented by Norco, returns July 12 with the Huntsville Enduro at Hidden Valley—an event built around flowy singletrack, granite slabs and the low-key community feel that’s become the series’ signature.

“We call it a big group ride with your friends,” says co-organizer Alex Lefebvre. “You ride to the stages, you go hard for a bit and then regroup with everyone. By the end of the day, everyone’s smiling—the vibes are high.”

A proper enduro course in cottage country

Run in partnership with the Huntsville Mountain Bike Association, the Hidden Valley trails serve up a mix of fast-rolling single track, granite ledges and Canadian Shield chunk—ideal terrain for a six-stage enduro.

“I raced it last year,” says Lefebvre. “It’s a proper enduro course—super fun, with a really nice mix of tech and speed. Pretty long downhills. It’s a proper enduro course.”

This year’s format will feature six stages. Technically, there are only three trails, you just repeat each one twice. This gives out-of-town riders a chance to familiarize themselves with the terrain and test their lines a second time.

More stops, more stoke

The Huntsville Enduro is the first of four stops on this year’s Ontario Enduro Series calendar. Riders will head to North Bay for a double-header in August, then to Horseshoe Valley in September for a race held during Bikefest, before wrapping things up at the Ganny Enduro in Millbrook this October.

Now in its second full season, the series is starting to feel like a movement. Lefebvre helped launch the Ganny Enduro alongside fellow organizer Alex Schmidt and says the energy around the series is what keeps him stoked.

“Enduro is kind of bringing something really different than what mountain bike racing has traditionally been,” he says. “Every race we do, the energy is awesome. People are just excited to be there.”

Building a new racing culture in Ontario

With over 400 racers last season and expectations to top 500 this year, the series is growing fast. But for Lefebvre, it’s not just about the numbers.

“There’s a bit of an identity crisis in mountain bike racing right now,” he says. “Enduro feels like the part of the sport that’s really working. And the fact that people are still so stoked on it—that’s proof of concept for us.”

Enduro is carving out its own space—more inclusive, more laid-back and more in tune with the kind of riding most people actually want to do.

“We want people to be excited to be at a race,” says Lefebvre. “Even if they have a crap day, we want them to leave stoked. That’s what we’re trying to build.”

Registration open now

Registration for the Huntsville Enduro is live now and with growing awareness around the series, organizers are encouraging riders to sign up early.

“It’s still surprising how many people don’t know what enduro is,” Lefebvre says. “So we’re trying to build awareness, build the brand and let people know—this is a thing. And it’s awesome.”