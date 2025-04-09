Ontario Enduro Series drops 2025 race schedule

If you’ve been itching to fill in your summer calendar with race tape, transfer stages and post-ride high-fives (or pints), the wait is over. The Ontario Enduro Series (OES) has officially announced its 2025 schedule—and while some fan favourites return, there are a few surprises that make this season one to circle in bold.

July 12 – Huntsville Enduro

Back by popular demand, the Huntsville Enduro returns as the season opener. After a standout debut in 2024, this course carved through rugged Canadian Shield granite and pine forest has quickly become a racer favourite. Expect a mix of fast flow, punchy climbs and just enough tech to keep you on your toes.

August 9–10 – North Bay Double Header

Here’s where things get interesting: new for 2025, the North Bay Enduro expands into a double-header weekend, with two full race days on Northern Ontario terrain. It’s the first time OES has attempted a back-to-back race format and it’s shaping up to be a test of both bike and body. Think big days, raw trail and a party vibe in between.

September 14 – Horseshoe Enduro

No Ontario enduro season is complete without a trip to Horseshoe Valley. The OES event runs alongside Bike Fest, which means the riding is only half the story—live music, demos, and that late-summer festival energy bring this one to life. As for the trails? Fast, burly, and full of line choice.

October 5 – Ganny Enduro (Provincials!)

The Ganny Enduro is back as the finale, and this year it pulls double duty: not only is it the series closer, but it’s also the Ontario Provincial Enduro Championship. If you’ve raced in Millbrook before, you know the drill—tight tech, sneaky climbs and one of the most vibrant local bike scenes in the province. This one always sells out early and for good reason.

Registration opening soon

Dates are locked. Trails are being prepped. Keep your eyes on the OES website or sign up for email updates—registration opens soon, and with the way things filled up last year, you won’t want to sleep on it.