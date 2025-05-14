Ontario’s first adaptive MTB camp rolls into Turkey Point

Adaptive mountain biking is rolling into Ontario in a big way, and it’s not just for riders—it’s for everyone who keeps the wheels turning in this community. From May 23 to 25, 2025, Long Point Eco-Adventures in Turkey Point will host Ontario’s first-ever Adaptive MTB Camp. The weekend kicks off with a Friday evening session aimed at shops, mechanics, trail builders, media and curious riders.

A crash course in adaptive trail riding

The weekend begins with a free, informal meet-and-greet under the big white tent on Friday, May 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s not just small talk and snacks—it’s a chance to learn the basics of adaptive mountain biking (aMTB), how adaptive equipment works, what kinds of trails are accessible and how to support riders on course.

Coach Sierra McCann from Squamish, B.C., will be leading hands-on rider instruction over the weekend, but the Friday session is designed for the curious—bike shop staff, landowners, club members, volunteers and anyone curious about what adaptive riding looks like in real life. If your trails are open to the public, your shop sells bikes, or you turn wrenches for a living, this session is for you.

Try-before-you-buy, the inclusive edition

Sunday, May 25 opens the doors for the public to come try out adaptive bikes during a demo-style event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be four adaptive bikes on-site: the Bowhead Reach, Bowhead RX, Sport On Explorer, and Lasher. The day is geared toward individuals with disabilities who want to experience trail riding, but it’s open to everyone—with priority given to registered adaptive participants.

Those wishing to ride (aMTB or standard MTB) must either be members of the Ontario Cycling Association or complete a non-member sign-up form.

Made possible by community

This entire event is the brainchild of changemaker Jen Gadoua and her A-Team, made possible through support from 8 80 Cities. It’s not just about riding bikes—it’s about building a more inclusive trail network, growing awareness and getting more people outside, regardless of ability.

Whether you’re a shop owner, trail steward, or just curious about the future of accessible riding, this is your chance to see aMTB in action—and to be part of the change.

Event Details

Where: Long Point Eco-Adventures, 1730 Front Rd, Turkey Point, ON

Friday, May 23: Meet and greet | 4–6 p.m.

Saturday, May 24: Full day of instruction (registered riders only).

Sunday, May 25: Public demo day | 11 a.m.–4 p.m.