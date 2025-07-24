Ontario’s Osler Bike Park officially opens for members and their guests 

The freshly built private park features a top-to-bottom climbing trail, five blue descents and a proper, black-diamond rated downhill run on the resort’s steep terrain.

“We’ve got real mountain bike trails here,” said Conor Bruno, Osler’s trail builder and summer bike park lead. “And we’re just getting started.”

While the park is located on private property, Osler has created a system that allows invited guests to access the trails by purchasing a mid-season pass. Each pass holder must be signed in by a member of the club.

Apres rides and gravel parties

Osler’s opening also marks the start of a stacked summer event calendar. Kicking off the season is a six-week “Ride & Apres” social series, which starts Friday. Members of Osler Bluff Ski Club can sign in guests for all sessions.

Then comes Osler Bike Fest on August 16. That event includes a 70 kilometre gravel group ride, a 5 kilometre XC ride and a three-stage enduro timed on Strava with prizes, music and food.

Other events include a Super Social and ebike demo day on August 1, plus kids’ camps, small group clinics and one-on-one instruction.

“We’re trying to create a community of mountain bike enthusiasts for our membership and their guests,” said Bruno. “And there’s a big hole in the Ontario scene right now— we’re excited to be part of filling this void.

Building for the future

With the board of directors and membership support, Osler’s long-term plan includes expanding onto the other side of the mountain. The Private park currently operates seven days a week, typically from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for members and guests. The trail network always has a staff member on site.

“We’d love to host some bigger events like Canadian Enduro or Ontario Cup,” said Bruno. “And if the support keeps growing from our membership, we will look at hosting additional events at the club.

For now, Osler is focusing on building slowly and keeping the vibe fun. The crew includes familiar faces from Ontario’s Collingwood mountain bike scene.

“We’re all just super passionate about bikes,” said Bruno.