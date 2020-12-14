Open loop insanity: Matt Macduff for Title is an absolute must see

East Coast freerider Matt Macduff was a pioneering force behind open-loop tricks for mountain bikes. In his new effort for Title, Macduff takes the open-loop to previously unimaginable new heights.

Pulling huge inverted tricks isn’t the only trick Macduff has in the bag, though. Not even close. There’s at least one other, very unexpected world-first trick crammed into the two-minute edit. While short, you’ll want to watch this one a couple of times.

Though if you’re going to put together a segment for Title, a component brand owned by the slopestyle luminary Brett Rheeder, it had better be pretty dang good.

Matt Macduff – Title MTB

Featuring: Matt Macduff

Directed by: Brody Jones

Filmed by: Brody Jones & Kadison Pelletier

Photography: Jordan Sullivan

Sound: Jason Chiodo (Racket Sound)

Edited by: Brody Jones

Original sound track by: Andrew Judah