Orbea Fox Factory Team launches into 2026 with Jenn Jackson in a quartet of national champs

Orbea Fox Factory Team officially launched its 2026 squad today, including Canadian elite XCO and XCC national champion, Jenn Jackson. With Jackson holding both titles, the red and white of her national colors will replace the Orbea team colors of white, mint green and navy blue in most of her racing next season. But the same will be true of her teammates, all of which currently hold at least one national title.

Jenn Jackson is joined by Simon Andreassen, Danish XCO champ and constant presence at the front of the men’s World Cup racing. Rebecca Henderson, dual XCC and XCO champ for Austrialia and Pierre de Froidmont, Belgian XCO champion, complete the quartet.

Along with returning its riders after a very successful 2025 season, the Orbea Fox Factory Team will return its technical staff to support the team. Fran Pérez returns as Team Manager to lead that side of the team.

That kind of consistency isn’t a given these days, as more teams are folding or significantly restructuring.

“Competing at the elite level with maximum ambition is not just a challenge, but an

opportunity to inspire and connect with everyone who shares our passion for MTB,” says

Iñaki Ucin, Sports Marketing Manager of Orbea.

To deepen its commitment to racing, Orbea is launching Saltoki, a development structure that will help riders gain access to the elite level racing and to ensure Orbea’s success remains consistent into the future.

Jackson and her teammates on the Basque-based squad will again race the Oiz hardtail and full suspension bikes.