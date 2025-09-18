Orbea makes the Rise the smartest eMTB yet

Power may be the buzz word for eMTB development, but Orbea is bucking the trend. Sure, the new Rise has plenty of power, via Shimano’s EP801 motor. But Orbea is focusing on making eMTB’s smarter, and easier to ride, with the RS Control System.

Offering an impressive level of integration, RS Control System will feature on select Rise eMTB models.

Press now, drop later: A smarter seat post, and bike

Among the RS Control Systems’ innovative features is a delayed-action dropper post. Press the lever on the RS HMI dropper post and it will stay “open” for a preset length of time, until you push the seat down. This “Ready-To-Drop” mode makes it easier manage the bike when you’re, say, approaching a technical section where you want your dropper down but don’t want your hands off the bars when you hit it. Orbea’s electronic dropper also offers a partial-drop mode, were the post can drop to a pre-set height between full extension and full compression.

This MC10 RS Smart Dropper Post is just one element of Orbea’s new RS Control System. The new eMTB system builds on Orbea’s five-year experience with the RS system, in which the brand created its own firmware for Shimano’s established EP8 motor. With the addition of the new electronic dropper post and a six-LED display, the RS HMI, Orbea elevates RS to the whole-bike RS Control System ecosystem.

RS HMI: A very integrated remote

The heart of Orbea’s new RS Control System is the RS HMI remote. A single remote controls the motor level, dropper post and display. That’s a lot for one remote to do, and Orbea leans heavily on sizeable, textured buttons that the brand claims gives clear tactical feedback even through riding gloves.

This remote also allows riders to switch between assistance profiles (RS and RS+) from the motor, on the fly, and to tap into the new Super Boost mode, which lets the motor operate at a higher output for a predefined period of time.

Along with the remote, Orbea rolls out a new, six-LED display for the RS Control System. This gives a 100 per cent charge “Full Charge” indicator, shows power in 10 per cent increments between 100 per cent charge and 20 percent charge. From 20 per cent to empty, the display shows battery level in four per cent increments, “offering higher granularity where it’s needed most,” Orbea says.

All of this is customisable through Orbea’s RS App and, through the RS Toolbox, can automatically integrate with Garmin Connect IQ.

Cleaner than the competitors, and with novel features Orbea uses some high-tech magic on its new eDropper Tapping into the main battery to power the eDropper allows a much, much cleaner look Apps! Adjust all those pre-set variables to your liking with RS App and Toolbox

MC10 RS Smart Dropper Post

One of the most intriguing and novel elements of Orbea’s new eMTB control system is the MC10 RS smart dropper post. The electronic dropper offers two features no other electronic dropper post does. Orbea also claims it is light and, since it is powered by the main battery, can offer lower stack height than competitors’ electronic dropper posts.

In fact, Orbea claims a 240mm travel MC10 RS is just 646 grams. That travel is adjustable in 5mm increments, using a shim system, to let riders fine-tune fit and get the most drop their frame size will allow.

The smart features, though, are what make this dropper stand out. As mentioned above, those features include a rider-chosen intermediate travel point and a very interesting delayed drop, where you push the dropper lever and the post stays open for a pre-set time frame so you don’t have to be holding the lever when you drop the post.

Rise LT M10 Rise SL M-LTD Rise SL M10 Rise LT M-Team

Rise gets smart with RS Control System

Orbea is offering this very integrated eMTB platform, the RS Control System, on four Rise models as of publishing. These are the Rise SL in the M-LTD and M10 builds and the Rise LT in the M-Team and M10 builds. With the Shimano EP801 and new Di2 drivetrains, this also lets Orbea tap into the optional Autoshift function from the Di2 system.

Prices on these upgraded and integrated models range from (all prices in USD) $11,000-$12,000 for the Rise SL M-LTD, depending on battery size. The Rise SL M10 goes for $8,200-$8,400. For the longer-travel Rise LT M10 that inches up to $8,600-$8,800 and, for the Rise LT M-Team, $11,400-$11,700. All four models come with the full RS Control System including new LED display, electronic dropper post and control/dropper lever.

Several more models of the Rise eMTB will continue to be offered without the RS Control System. These use standard dropper posts and a more standard range of eMTB functions, but the same Rise eMTB platform.