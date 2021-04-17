Tyler Orschel second at OZ Cup Short Track XC

Tyler Orschel and Léandre Bouchard made Friday’s US Cup Short Track XC podium a decidedly maple themed one. The two Canadian’s went 2-3 in the opening race of OZ Trails #2 weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Orschel (Durham Shredders) of Uxbridge, Ont. finished second behind the U.S.’s Keegan Swenson. Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) of Alma, Que. claimed the final podium spot 1.4 seconds later. For Bouchard, it was his second STXC podium in as many weeks. The tall Quebec rider was second at Oz Trails #1 last weekend.

Other Canadians in the Short Track XC included Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in 12th and Tyler Clark (Ont.) in 16th.

On the Women’s side, Erin Huck emerged victorious in a sprint finish with Sofia Gomez Villafane, edging the Clif Pro Team rider out by just o.4 seconds. Kelsey Urban landed the final podium position in third.

Racing concludes Sunday, April 18 in Fayetteville with the US Cup XCO at OZ Cup #2

Results – US Cup OZ Trails #2 – Short Track XC – Fayetteville, Ark.

Elite Men

Elite Women