Tyler Orschel second at OZ Cup Short Track XC

Bouchard joins Ontario rider on the podium in Friday racing

April 17, 2021

Tyler Orschel and Léandre Bouchard made Friday’s US Cup Short Track XC podium a decidedly maple themed one. The two Canadian’s went 2-3 in the opening race of OZ Trails #2 weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Orschel (Durham Shredders) of Uxbridge, Ont. finished second behind the U.S.’s Keegan Swenson. Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) of Alma, Que. claimed the final podium spot 1.4 seconds later. For Bouchard, it was his second STXC podium in as many weeks. The tall Quebec rider was second at Oz Trails #1 last weekend.

Other Canadians in the Short Track XC included Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in 12th and Tyler Clark (Ont.) in 16th.

On the Women’s side, Erin Huck emerged victorious in a sprint finish with Sofia Gomez Villafane, edging the Clif Pro Team rider out by just o.4 seconds. Kelsey Urban landed the final podium position in third.

Racing concludes Sunday, April 18 in Fayetteville with the US Cup XCO at OZ Cup #2

Results – US Cup OZ Trails #2 – Short Track XC – Fayetteville, Ark.

Elite Men

1 Keegan Swenson 20:24.60
2 Tyler Orschel 20:26.25
3 Léandre Bouchard 20:27.65
4 Cole Paton 20:27.81
5 Torbjorn Andre Roed 20:33.72
6 Daxton Mock 20:34.21
7 Jonathan Quesada 20:34.42
8 Riley Amos 20:34.87
9 Stephan Davoust 20:34.94
10 Jerry Dufour 20:38.14
11 Luke Vrouwenvelder 20:41.55
12 Raphael Auclair 20:43.61
13 Russell Finsterwald 20:44.35
14 Sandy Floren 20:44.86
15 Cypress Gorry 20:48.41
16 Tyler Clark 20:50.64

Elite Women

1 Erin Huck 23:00.20
2 Sofia Gomez Villafane 23:00.87
3 Kelsey Urban 23:02.37
4 Alexis ekarda 23:10.24
5 Rose Grant 23:13.84
6 Lea Davison 23:13.75
7 Hannah Finchamp 23:19.18
8 Savilia Blunk 23:26.27
9 Gwendalyn Gibson 23:26.55
10 Ruby Ryan 23:51.68
11 Madigan Munro 24:04.95
12 Michaela Thompson 24:05.00
13 Haley Randel 24:16.48
14 Natalie Quinn 24:19.99
15 Paige Edwards 24:22.24
16 Samantha Runnels 24:26.96