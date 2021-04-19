Léandre Bouchard second at Oz Trails US CUP #2

Léndre Bouchard added another podium in his strong start to the 2021 race season on Sunday. The Alma, Que. racer finished second in the elite men’s XCO race at Oz Trails US Cup #2.

Bouchard racks up podiums in elite men’s race

Sunday’s XCO result is Bouchard’s (Pivot Cycles-OTE) third podium in four races over back-to-back weekends in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After two short track XC podiums, Bouchard crossed the line 25 seconds behind the U.S.A.’s Keegan Swenson. Luke Vrouwenvelder, also of the U.S.A., finished third. The tall Canadian rider is now headed to Germany for the first World Cup of 2021.

Canadian results

Bouchard wasn’t the only Canadian having a good day in Fayetteville. Tyler Clark of Ontario was 12th, and Quebec’s Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) 14th. Tyler Orschel (Durham Shredders) was riding in podium position when the Ontario rider flatted out.

Olivier Lavigeuer was 52nd, while Malcolm Barton was another of the days many DNF’s on a course that claimed numerous tires.

Huck dominates elite women

In the elite women’s race, Erin Huck and Sofia Gomez Villafane resumed their battle from Friday’s Short Track XC. Just like on Friday, it was Erin Huck walking away with the win over the Clif Pro Team rider. Alexis Skarda of the U.S.A. rounded out the podium in third.

Results: US Cup Oz Trails #2 – Fayetteville, Arkansas (April 18, 2021)

Elite Men

1 SWENSON Keegan USA 01:17:28 2 BOUCHARD Léandre CAN 01:17:53 3 VROUWENVELDER Luke USA 01:19:06 4 AMOS Riley USA 01:19:34 5 PATON Cole USA 01:19:53 6 PÉREZ ROMÁN Georwill PUR 01:19:54 7 BECKETT Carson USA 01:20:34 8 ORTENBLAD Tobin USA 01:20:40 9 DAY Robbie USA 01:21:14 10 GORRY Richard Cypress USA 01:21:16 11 RØED Torbjørn Andre NOR 01:21:40 12 CLARK Tyler CAN 01:22:00 13 STANDISH Ryan USA 01:22:09 14 AUCLAIR Raphael CAN 01:22:25 15 LANGE Bradyn USA 01:22:25

Elite Women