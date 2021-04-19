Léandre Bouchard second at Oz Trails US CUP #2
Three podiums in four races for Canadian Olympian
Léndre Bouchard added another podium in his strong start to the 2021 race season on Sunday. The Alma, Que. racer finished second in the elite men’s XCO race at Oz Trails US Cup #2.
Bouchard racks up podiums in elite men’s race
Sunday’s XCO result is Bouchard’s (Pivot Cycles-OTE) third podium in four races over back-to-back weekends in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After two short track XC podiums, Bouchard crossed the line 25 seconds behind the U.S.A.’s Keegan Swenson. Luke Vrouwenvelder, also of the U.S.A., finished third. The tall Canadian rider is now headed to Germany for the first World Cup of 2021.
Canadian results
Bouchard wasn’t the only Canadian having a good day in Fayetteville. Tyler Clark of Ontario was 12th, and Quebec’s Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) 14th. Tyler Orschel (Durham Shredders) was riding in podium position when the Ontario rider flatted out.
Olivier Lavigeuer was 52nd, while Malcolm Barton was another of the days many DNF’s on a course that claimed numerous tires.
Huck dominates elite women
In the elite women’s race, Erin Huck and Sofia Gomez Villafane resumed their battle from Friday’s Short Track XC. Just like on Friday, it was Erin Huck walking away with the win over the Clif Pro Team rider. Alexis Skarda of the U.S.A. rounded out the podium in third.
Results: US Cup Oz Trails #2 – Fayetteville, Arkansas (April 18, 2021)
Elite Men
|1
|SWENSON Keegan
|
USA
|01:17:28
|2
|BOUCHARD Léandre
|
CAN
|01:17:53
|3
|VROUWENVELDER Luke
|
USA
|01:19:06
|4
|AMOS Riley
|
USA
|01:19:34
|5
|PATON Cole
|
USA
|01:19:53
|6
|PÉREZ ROMÁN Georwill
|
PUR
|01:19:54
|7
|BECKETT Carson
|
USA
|01:20:34
|8
|ORTENBLAD Tobin
|
USA
|01:20:40
|9
|DAY Robbie
|
USA
|01:21:14
|10
|GORRY Richard Cypress
|
USA
|01:21:16
|11
|RØED Torbjørn Andre
|
NOR
|01:21:40
|12
|CLARK Tyler
|
CAN
|01:22:00
|13
|STANDISH Ryan
|
USA
|01:22:09
|14
|AUCLAIR Raphael
|
CAN
|01:22:25
|15
|LANGE Bradyn
|
USA
|01:22:25
Elite Women
|1
|HUCK Erin
|
USA
|01:17:45
|2
|GOMEZ VILLAFANE Sofia
|
ARG
|01:18:18
|3
|SKARDA Alexis
|
USA
|01:18:52
|4
|DAVISON Lea
|
USA
|01:19:01
|5
|FINCHAMP Hannah
|
USA
|01:19:02
|6
|URBAN Kelsey
|
USA
|01:20:14
|7
|GRANT Rose
|
USA
|01:20:35
|8
|BLUNK Savilia
|
USA
|01:21:21
|9
|GIBSON Gwendalyn
|
USA
|01:22:57
|10
|RYAN Ruby
|
NZL
|01:26:21