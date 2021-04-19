Home > MTB

Léandre Bouchard second at Oz Trails US CUP #2

Three podiums in four races for Canadian Olympian

April 19, 2021

Léndre Bouchard added another podium in his strong start to the 2021 race season on Sunday. The Alma, Que. racer finished second in the elite men’s XCO race at Oz Trails US Cup #2.

Bouchard racks up podiums in elite men’s race

Sunday’s XCO result is Bouchard’s (Pivot Cycles-OTE) third podium in four races over back-to-back weekends in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After two short track XC podiums, Bouchard crossed the line 25 seconds behind the U.S.A.’s Keegan Swenson. Luke Vrouwenvelder, also of the U.S.A., finished third. The tall Canadian rider is now headed to Germany for the first World Cup of 2021.

Canadian results

Bouchard wasn’t the only Canadian having a good day in Fayetteville. Tyler Clark of Ontario was 12th, and Quebec’s Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) 14th. Tyler Orschel (Durham Shredders) was riding in podium position when the Ontario rider flatted out.

Olivier Lavigeuer was 52nd, while Malcolm Barton was another of the days many DNF’s on a course that claimed numerous tires.

Huck dominates elite women

In the elite women’s race, Erin Huck and Sofia Gomez Villafane resumed their battle from Friday’s Short Track XC. Just like on Friday, it was Erin Huck walking away with the win over the Clif Pro Team rider. Alexis Skarda of the U.S.A. rounded out the podium in third.

Results: US Cup Oz Trails #2 – Fayetteville, Arkansas (April 18, 2021)

Elite Men
1 SWENSON Keegan
USA
 01:17:28
2 BOUCHARD Léandre
CAN
 01:17:53
3 VROUWENVELDER Luke
USA
 01:19:06
4 AMOS Riley
USA
 01:19:34
5 PATON Cole
USA
 01:19:53
6 PÉREZ ROMÁN Georwill
PUR
 01:19:54
7 BECKETT Carson
USA
 01:20:34
8 ORTENBLAD Tobin
USA
 01:20:40
9 DAY Robbie
USA
 01:21:14
10 GORRY Richard Cypress
USA
 01:21:16
11 RØED Torbjørn Andre
NOR
 01:21:40
12 CLARK Tyler
CAN
 01:22:00
13 STANDISH Ryan
USA
 01:22:09
14 AUCLAIR Raphael
CAN
 01:22:25
15 LANGE Bradyn
USA
 01:22:25
Elite Women
1 HUCK Erin
USA
 01:17:45
2 GOMEZ VILLAFANE Sofia
ARG
 01:18:18
3 SKARDA Alexis
USA
 01:18:52
4 DAVISON Lea
USA
 01:19:01
5 FINCHAMP Hannah
USA
 01:19:02
6 URBAN Kelsey
USA
 01:20:14
7 GRANT Rose
USA
 01:20:35
8 BLUNK Savilia
USA
 01:21:21
9 GIBSON Gwendalyn
USA
 01:22:57
10 RYAN Ruby
NZL
 01:26:21