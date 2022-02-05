Patrolling the UK: A lesson in cornering from across the pond

From way over in the U.K., Ryan Middleton sends a tutorial on perfect cornering. Corners, tables, and a Transition Patrol.

It’s a simple, short burst of burly berm smashing, and the perfect way to start off the weekend.

What’s Transition say about Patrolling the UK with Ryan Middleton?

“‘The perfect table’ is something truly elusive, and hotly debated over, but we think Ryan’s is about as perfect as it gets.”

What more do you need to know? Dive in:

Patrolling the UK with Ryan Middleton

Video: Miles Mallinson