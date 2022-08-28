Pauline Ferrand Prevot wins worlds at home in France

Pauline Ferrand Prevot made her home world championships a major priority this season. On Sunday, she delivered a big win for the home crowd, dominating the elite women’s cross country race in Les Gets.

It’s the iconic French woman’s fourth elite cross country (XCO) world championship title. It comes just days after her first short track cross country (XCC) world championships win. And, of course, adds to her worlds titles in road and cyclocross.

Jolanda Neff rode incredibly strong in the later half of the race, taking second for Switzerland. Haley Batten put in an incredible performance to bring bronze back with her to the U.S.A.

🗣 "It's like a dream. I think there will be a big party tonight." Perfect weekend for @FERRANDPREVOT 🇫🇷 on home soil! 🌈🌈#LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/wgMOO8Qddk — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2022

Canadians in France

Emily Batty led Canada’s group of elite women in Les Gets. The Canadian national champion finished 19th, putting injury and two rough World Cup rounds behind her to get back inside the top 20.

Sandra Walter added a 29th-place finish, Laurie Arseneault 42nd and, also fighting through illness and injury, Jenn Jackson finished 59th.

Results: 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships – Les Gets, France

Elite Women’s XCO