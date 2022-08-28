Pauline Ferrand Prevot wins worlds at home in France
Batty back inside top 20 in Les GetsPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Pauline Ferrand Prevot made her home world championships a major priority this season. On Sunday, she delivered a big win for the home crowd, dominating the elite women’s cross country race in Les Gets.
🌈🥇 @FERRANDPREVOT 🌈🥇
2022 Women Elite XCO World Champion#LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/rUKXCKMG49
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2022
It’s the iconic French woman’s fourth elite cross country (XCO) world championship title. It comes just days after her first short track cross country (XCC) world championships win. And, of course, adds to her worlds titles in road and cyclocross.
When it starts to sink in…
👏😍@FERRANDPREVOT #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/BouH5pCfiF
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2022
Jolanda Neff rode incredibly strong in the later half of the race, taking second for Switzerland. Haley Batten put in an incredible performance to bring bronze back with her to the U.S.A.
🗣 "It's like a dream. I think there will be a big party tonight."
Perfect weekend for @FERRANDPREVOT 🇫🇷 on home soil! 🌈🌈#LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/wgMOO8Qddk
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2022
Canadians in France
Emily Batty led Canada’s group of elite women in Les Gets. The Canadian national champion finished 19th, putting injury and two rough World Cup rounds behind her to get back inside the top 20.
Sandra Walter added a 29th-place finish, Laurie Arseneault 42nd and, also fighting through illness and injury, Jenn Jackson finished 59th.
When it starts to sink in…
👏😍@FERRANDPREVOT #LesGets2022 pic.twitter.com/BouH5pCfiF
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2022
Results: 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships – Les Gets, France
Elite Women’s XCO
|1
|FERRAND PREVOT Pauline
|1:22:08
|2
|NEFF Jolanda
|+1:35
|3
|BATTEN Haley
|+2:13
|4
|LECOMTE Loana
|+3:27
|5
|KELLER Alessandra
|+3:46
|6
|TERPSTRA Anne
|+4:09
|7
|MITTERWALLNER Mona
|+4:24
|8
|DEGN Malene
|+4:36
|9
|BOHE Caroline
|+4:53
|10
|LAST Annie
|+5:12
|11
|RICHARDS Evie
|+5:30
|12
|GIBSON Gwendalyn
|+5:38
|13
|BLUNK Savilia
|+5:46
|14
|COURTNEY Kate
|+6:31
|15
|BERTA Martina
|+6:58
|16
|ŽAKELJ Tanja
|+7:23
|17
|INDERGAND Linda
|+7:49
|18
|SEIWALD Greta
|+7:50
|19
|BATTY Emily
|+8:21
|20
|ČABELICKA Jitka
|+8:55
|29
|WALTER Sandra
|+11:11
|42
|ARSENEAULT Laurie
|-1
|59
|JACKSON Jenn
|-2