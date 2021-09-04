Pauline Ferrand-Prevot pulls the plug on her 2021 season early

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is ending her 2021 season early. The six-time world champion made the announcement between Friday’s World Cup Short Track race in Lenzerheide and Sunday’s XCO event.

The decorated French rider, who is the current European Champion, will not race on Sunday in Lenzerheide. It appears she will also miss the final two World Cup rounds in Snowshoe, W.Va. in September.

Ferrand-Prevot made the announcement after her 12th place finish in Friday’s Short Track World Cup.

“I feel deeply tired, mentally and physically. I don’t have energy and my body is clearly not recovering from training. I decided to stop my season before I make to much damage to my body,” Ferrand Prevot shared in a post on social media. “I’m happy with my decision because I know it’s the best one. I will come back stronger next year.”

“Thanks a lot for your support and good luck to all the athletes who are racing,” Ferrand-Prevot added. “1st place or 49 or whatever, you are all true heroes.”

It’s the end of a roller coaster season for the multiple-time world champion. Ferrand-Prevot opened her 2021 campaign with a win in Short Track in Albstadt, Germany back in May. From there on, she was in a tight battle with rising French talent, Loana Lecomte. Ferrand-Prevot won a second Short Track World Cup in Les Gets, just prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games. After her Olympic and world championship races did not go as well as expected, Ferrand-Prevot made it clear she was facing public criticism and defended her performance at both events.

Ferrand-Prevot’s decision was quickly met by support from other riders. 2016 Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds said “Our mental health is the most important. mo matter what. Thank you Pauling Ferrand-Prevot for being a good example and role model.” Rissveds is, herself a vocal advocate of mental health and a balanced approach to sport. The Swedish rider, who races for Team 31-Outride, missed much of the 2017 season while fighting a lengthy battle with depression. Rissveds has recovered and returned to the form she showed early in her career. She’s won several World Cup events, including Friday’s Short Track XCC.

This isn’t Ferrand-Prevot’s first bout of adversity. After winning road, cyclocross and cross country mountain bike world championships in 2015 – becoming the first rider to hold all three titles simultaneously – the French rider struggled through the 2016 Olympic season where she was widely considered a favourite. A knee issue was eventually diagnosed. After two surgeries in successive years, Ferrand-Prevot returned to win 2019 and 2020 elite women’s XCO world championships.

The 2021 World Cup season wraps up in Snowshoe, W.Va with back-to-back races running from Sept. 14-19.