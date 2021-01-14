Peak to Pub with Conor MacFarlane

Every good ski day ends with a refreshing aprés. And there’s nothing better than following a bike ride with a barley pop. Conor Macfarlane combines those together for the ideal trifecta in Peak to Pub.

This isn’t just asnother “bikes on snow” movie, though. Once Macfarlane drops below the snow line, Peak to Pub gets serious. There’s more than one jaw-dropping move before he finds refreshment.

Commencal’s one of the few brands doubling up with the ski and mountain bike product line. That makes them uniquely set to keep Macfarlane riding from Peak to Pub, though he looks a bit more at home on wheels than planks.

Peak to Pub – Conor Macfarlane

What does Commencal have to say about McFarlane’s big ride?

Top to bottom or Peak To Pub with Conor McFarlane, on the planks and behind the handlebars… Ski or bike, the Clash has you covered!

Rider: Conor Macfarlane

Directed by: Tilt Shift

Edit: Paul Rayner

Pictures: Freeride NZ & Tilt Shift

Thanks to:

Cardrona Bike Park

Spoke Magazine