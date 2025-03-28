Pemberton’s Tegan Cruz is racing the wildest urban downhill race on Earth this weekend

This Saturday, March 28, the legendary streets of Guanajuato, Mexico, will be overrun by 30 plus of the world’s boldest downhill mountain bikers for the final round of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series. With rooftops, staircases, alleyways, tunnels and one actual house thrown into the course, this isn’t your average mountain bike race.

The showdown will decide the 2025 Cerro Abajo champion, wrapping up the three-stop series that began in Genova, Italy. Now it all comes down to Guanajuato—a UNESCO world heritage site known for its colonial charm and ridiculously steep terrain.

How to watch (for free, eh?)

Canadians don’t have to miss a second of the action. The full event will be streamed live and free on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel.

Broadcast starts:

Saturday, March 29 at 12:45 p.m. PST / 2:45 p.m. CST / 3:45 p.m. EST.

What makes this race so nuts?

The track drops over 300 vertical metres in just over one kilometre. Riders descend through 300 plus stairs, rooftop gaps, narrow tunnels, a literal house and historic cobblestone streets. It’s equal parts architectural obstacle course and death-defying art.

Canadians in the mix

Keep an eye on Tegan Cruz, Canada’s rising star. He’ll be rubbing shoulders with seasoned legends like Tomas Slavik and Johannes Fischbach. Unfortunately Remy Metailler—the Frenchman-turned-Whistler-local–had to bail due to an injury in Sedona.

Urban downhill at its most iconic

Guanajuato has quickly become the crown jewel of the Cerro Abajo series. It’s not just the technicality of the course—it’s the spectacle. Locals line the alleyways, music echoes off ancient stone walls and the atmosphere feels more like a street party than a bike race. But don’t be fooled. This is the real deal.

Set a reminder

This isn’t your typical weekend ride. It’s stair gaps, tight corners and full-send energy packed into the heart of one of Mexico’s most stunning cities. So grab your snacks, stream it live and cheer on the chaos. Sometimes the best mountain biking doesn’t happen on a mountain.