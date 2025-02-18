Pemberton’s Tegan Cruz lands on the podium at Crankworx

Tegan Cruz kicked off his 2025 season with a third-place finish at the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Redemption Downhill in Christchurch. Racing against a stacked field that included World Cup standout Lachlan Stevens-McNab and veteran Bernard Kerr, Cruz put down a solid run that landed him on the podium—a strong start to what looks to be an exciting year for the 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C.

A quick turnaround

Cruz barely had time to adjust before diving into competition. After flying out of Vancouver on Sunday, he was already walking the track by Wednesday, making for a fast-paced transition into racing mode. But despite the quick turnaround, he had nothing but praise for the Christchurch course and the event itself.

“It was a really good track,” Cruz said. “The upper half was super technical and the bottom had a long, flowy sprint. It definitely had a bit of everything. I’ve been feeling good on the bike and I guess the offseason did me well because everything just clicked.”

Lining up with the best

Crankworx always attracts a strong field and this race was no exception. Standing alongside Stevens-McNab and Kerr on the podium was a big moment for Cruz.

“Locky has been a really big name on the World Cup circuit these past couple of years and Bernard has been at the top forever. It was really cool to be up there with those guys.”

A packed schedule

From Christchurch, Cruz headed down to Queenstown for two weeks of training before the next stop: Crankworx Rotorua. But beyond Crankworx, his 2025 race season is taking a different direction. While the UCI World Cup remains on the radar, Cruz is focusing more on the Crankworx World Tour and the new Monster Pro Downhill Series in the U.S.

“There was always a bit of a maybe on the World Cup plans this year,” Cruz explained. “But I’m really excited to focus on the Crankworx World Tour and the Monster series. A lot of new events and new places—it’s going to be an exciting year.”

That doesn’t mean World Cup racing is completely off the table. His third-place finish in Christchurch secured him a golden ticket—a guaranteed spot at a UCI World Cup event of his choosing. Whether he’ll use it or whether his team, Kenda UR, secures their own wild card spot remains to be seen.

“With this ticket, I’ll be racing a World Cup for sure. Just got to figure out which one.”

Juggling bikes and pump tracks

Cruz isn’t just racing downhill. He’s also competing in pump track, which made for a grueling day in Christchurch. After an early morning downhill practice, he raced the DH finals, then jumped straight into pump track that same evening.

“We didn’t finish until 8:30 p.m., so it was a long one for sure,” Cruz laughed. “But it was great to have so many friends down here. I just went out for a nice dinner and caught up with everyone after.”

With three bikes in tow, Cruz is managing a packed schedule across multiple disciplines, but it’s clear he’s enjoying every moment.

Living the dream

At just 19-years-old, Cruz is already traveling the world and racing at the highest level, something he hopes to keep doing for a long time.

“Right now, I’m just racing and living the dream. Hopefully, I can keep doing this for as long as I can. The goal is to keep racing all over the world with great people—that’s what it’s all about.”