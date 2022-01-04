Pendrel Racing closes doors after five years

After five years of developing young Canadian cross country racers, Pendrel Racing is closing up shop. The news comes on the heels of team founder, Catharine Pendrel, landing a coaching position with Cycling Canada.

Over the five years that it was active, the cross country team netted numerous notable results both domestically and internationally. Squamish’s Holden Jones landed a third place finish in the junior men’s XCO world championships race in Cairns, Aus. in 2017 before joining the team in 2018.

Emilly Johnston earned several top international results and Canadian national championship titles before graduating from the team to race with the World Cycling Centre in 2021.

Pendrel Racing’s most active current racer, Marin Lowe, earned the team one last national title in the fall. The Squamish, B.C. racer won the under-17 XCO national championship title in Quebec in September.

The teams other two founding members, Elyse Nieuwold and Emily Unterberger, move on to different disciplines and on to post-racing careers.