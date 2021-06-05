Peter Disera podiums at French Cup XCO

One week away from the third World Cup of 2021, Canada’s cross country racers are looking fast. Peter Disera rode to a podium finish at the French Cup XCO in Guéret on Saturday. Disera’s fellow Norco Factory Team racer Haley Smith finished inside the top-10, after rallying from an early-race flat tire.

French Cup XCO – Elite Men

Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) finished third in Saturday’s XCO race. Ahead of him were a pair of French riders. Joshua Dabou (Massi) won the event ahead of World Cup veteran Maxime Marotte (Santa Cruz FSA).

Andrew L’Esperance (Norco Factory Team) finished 13th.

French Cup XCO – Elite Women

In the women’s XCO, Haley Smith chased back from an early flat tire to finish eighth behind French national Léna Gérault (VCA Anjos Asterion). Denmark’s Sophie Pedersen placed second with Hélèn Clauzel (Cube) third.

On Friday, Smith was third in the XCC Short Track event. That race was again won by Gérault, with Hélène Clauzel in second ahead of Smith. Friday’s Men’s XCC was won by Tituoan Carod, ahead of Specialized’s XCO world champion Jordan Sarrou.

World Cup racing resumes June 11-13 in Leogang, Austria. It will be the first downhill World Cup of 2021, with earlier rounds being cancelled or postponed, and the first combined DH/XCO/XCC World Cup since 2019. In 2020 only world championships were held at the same venue for cross country and downhill.