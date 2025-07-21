Home > MTB

Photo gallery: The 2025 Canadian XC championships

A new tradition on the West Coast?

Photo by: Jay Wallace
July 21, 2025
The 2025 Canadian XC mountain bike championships wrapped up Sunday at Jordie Lunn Bike Park after four days of hard racing and community celebration. For many on Vancouver Island, this year’s nationals felt like the return of something special: a big-time race on home soil.

It was a scene man. Jay Wallace photo.

It’s been years since Victoria hosted the country’s Canada Cup. So it was fitting, and exciting, to see national championship racing back on the island this summer, this time at the purpose-built Jordie Lunn Bike Park.

Riders race past the Clubhouse at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park. Jay Wallace photo.

Better yet, national racing is coming back again next year, as the venue cements itself as a key player in Canadian mountain biking’s landscape.

The struggle was real. Jenn Jackson comforts Marin Lowe (third place finisher) after Thursday’s XCC race. Jay Wallace photo.
Jenn Jackson had a perfect weekend (even with a flat). Jay Wallace photo.
Carter Woods on his way to the XCC elite title. Jay Wallace photo.
Carter Woods races past the peanut gallery on his way to the XCC elite title. Jay Wallace photo.
Carter Woods takes the XCC elite title. Jay Wallace photo.
There were definitely some dry sections. Jay Wallace photo.

Elite performances

Jennifer Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) continued her dominant season, winning the elite women’s XCO race in style despite suffering an early flat. Jackson fought back from that setback, overtaking Emilly Johnston (Scott/SRAM) and opening a near three-minute lead by the finish.

Jenn Jackson on her way to another XCO title. Jay Wallace photo.
Carter Woods before the flat tire. Jay Wallace photo.
Ontario’s Cole Punchard takes the XCO elite title. Jay Wallace photo.

On the men’s side, Cole Punchard (Cannondale Factory Racing) rode to a convincing win. The battle for the top step was shaping up to be a showdown with Carter Woods (Giant Factory), but a flat tire dropped Woods to fourth, leaving Tyler Orschel (Pan Am Union Racing) and Logan Sedesky (Broad St Off Road) to round out the podium.

 

U23 and U19 talent shines

Liv’s Marin Lowe had a solid weekend of racing. Jay Wallace photo.
The glory of the win. Marin Lowe taking the top spot in the U 23 women’s XCO race. Jay Wallace photo.
Ian Ackert doing Ian Ackert things while taking the U23 XCO title. Jay Wallace photo.

In the U23 men’s race, Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing) led from start to finish, beating out Pivot Cycles OTE teammates Zorak Paille and Maxime St. Onge.

The U19 categories delivered exciting racing and a glimpse at Canada’s future stars. Rafaelle Carrier (Pivot Cycles – OTE) dominated the U19 women’s race, while Ethan Wood (Team Charge) fought for a hard-earned win.

Jordie Lunn Bike Park will host the event again next summer.

Thanks to photographer Jay Wallace for the incredible imagery from the weekend.
Click here for a list of full results.