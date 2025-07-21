Photo gallery: The 2025 Canadian XC championships

The 2025 Canadian XC mountain bike championships wrapped up Sunday at Jordie Lunn Bike Park after four days of hard racing and community celebration. For many on Vancouver Island, this year’s nationals felt like the return of something special: a big-time race on home soil.

It’s been years since Victoria hosted the country’s Canada Cup. So it was fitting, and exciting, to see national championship racing back on the island this summer, this time at the purpose-built Jordie Lunn Bike Park.

Better yet, national racing is coming back again next year, as the venue cements itself as a key player in Canadian mountain biking’s landscape.

Elite performances

Jennifer Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) continued her dominant season, winning the elite women’s XCO race in style despite suffering an early flat. Jackson fought back from that setback, overtaking Emilly Johnston (Scott/SRAM) and opening a near three-minute lead by the finish.

On the men’s side, Cole Punchard (Cannondale Factory Racing) rode to a convincing win. The battle for the top step was shaping up to be a showdown with Carter Woods (Giant Factory), but a flat tire dropped Woods to fourth, leaving Tyler Orschel (Pan Am Union Racing) and Logan Sedesky (Broad St Off Road) to round out the podium.

U23 and U19 talent shines

In the U23 men’s race, Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing) led from start to finish, beating out Pivot Cycles OTE teammates Zorak Paille and Maxime St. Onge.

The U19 categories delivered exciting racing and a glimpse at Canada’s future stars. Rafaelle Carrier (Pivot Cycles – OTE) dominated the U19 women’s race, while Ethan Wood (Team Charge) fought for a hard-earned win.

A gallery of racing action

Jordie Lunn Bike Park will host the event again next summer.

Thanks to photographer Jay Wallace for the incredible imagery from the weekend.

Click here for a list of full results.