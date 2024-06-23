Pidcock crashes his way to Crans-Montana World Cup win

It was a chaotic, crash-filled elite men’s race in Crans-Montana on Saturday but Tom Pidcock emerged victorious. And, after two crashes, unscathed. That will have his INEOS teammates breathing a sigh of relief as Pidcock heads directly from Switzerland the Tour de France start.

“I made two or three mistakes, so I reminded myself to concentrate,” says Pidcock of his early crashes, adding “There are some big things coming up and I don’t think my team or my teammates would be too happy if I binned myself today.”

Pidcock has indeed faced questions about why he opted to race the Swiss World Cup just a week ahead of the Tour de France (which also ends one week before he attempts to defend his Olympic gold medal in mountain biking in Paris). Those surely got louder once the wildly technical Crans-Montana course was revealed. But Pidcock has faced similar questions in the past and, just like in the past, silenced his doubters again on Sunday.

Crans-Montana World Cup XCO: Crowds, mud and chaos

Off the line in Crans-Montana, it was Germany’s Julian Schelb (Stop&Go) taking the holeshot. Schelb was the surprise second-place finisher in Saturday’s short track and looked keen to capitalize on his front row start in Sunday’s XCO.

Schelb also looked the most comfortable in the thick Swiss mud, rubbing elbows and looking confident holding his line against the British world champion.

Pidcock eventually got through the early traffic and in front of Schelb to take the lead, only to crash on a muddy corner in the tech/feed zone. That forced the INEOS rider back onto the chase, but now with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) glued to his wheel.

Pidcock worked his way back past Schelb and, then, Schurter on a series of punchy, muddy climbs. Mathias Flückiger also joined the front group.

There’s a lot of running on course for a mountain bike race, making interesting group riding.

Pidcock finally started to earn an advantage going out onto lap three. Flückiger proved to be the only rider with the legs, and finesse in the mud, to chase.

Schurter struggles in Swiss mud

Schurter, in a rare showing of technical weakness, appeared to be struggling most with the conditions. The star Swiss rider was caught out on a steep, muddy rut and went over the barriers. Thankfully, outside the tape was just as soft and squishy as the muddy course and Schurter was back on his bike quickly. But he looked shaken, having another near-crash on the instantly infamous log roll-to-stump landing a short while later. This also allowed Schelb back into the race. Nino crashed a third time, getting caught in the course tape in the steep, rock drop second of track. Again, surviving uninjured.

Up front, Pidcock had trouble of his own. His front tire washed out on a greasy root, sending the world champion to the dirt. He got up slowly and, with a shake of the head, continued on his way.

Schelb continued to tenaciously hang in with the world’s best. The German even passed Schurter by taking the A-line drop through the same rocky section where Schurter crashed earlier.

Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz RockShox) had joined, making it a group of three chasing Pidcock and, slightly father behind, Flückiger. With the gap to their third place group already over a minute at the half-way mark of the race, though, it was more of a race for positions than a real chase.

As riders came through the last lap, the A line in the rock drop was closed off as a medical personnel attended to a rider that crashed in the jagged-rock landing. That forced Pidcock onto the B Line with officials then directing the rest of the riders onto the C Line to leave more space.

Pidcock perseveres

Tom Pidcock proved untouchable, even with the crashes, winning by a staggering 1:10.

“My start was a bit better,” Pidcock said, referring to his pedal slip that sent him to the back off Saturday’s XCC start, “but it was just a bit tricky in the first few laps to find my rhythm. We were just getting in each other’s way and making each other make mistakes, you know? It was just a bit frustrating.”

Mathias Flückiger takes second, and looks happy about it. He was silver behind Pidcock at the Tokyo Olympics and, after a couple hard years, looks to be coming back on form for his return to the Olympics in just a few weeks time.

Schurter found a burst of energy to escape Schelb, but couldn’t shake Luca Braidot. The Italian waited until the long start-finish straight to come out of the Swiss riders wheels and take third place. Schurter finishes fourth.

A very happy Julian Schelb takes fifth place, rounding out the extended podium.

Canadians in Crans-Montana

Leandré Bouchard (Foresco Holdings ProCo RL Pro Team) led the Canadian effort in Switzerland, finishing 44th and the only Canadian on the lead lap. Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union) was 53rd, Victor Verreault, Bouchard’s teammate, was 56th. Logan Sadesky (Broad Street Cycles) finished 79th, one spot ahead of Gunnar Holmgren (KMC Ridley). William Maltais-Pilote was 86th and Dylan Kerr 88th.