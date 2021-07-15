Watch: Pioneering Adaptive MTB at Dunbar Summer Series

Adaptive downhill mountain biking is about to make its debut at the Dunbar Summer Series / Canada Cup in Fernie, B.C. A week later, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will host Canadian DH nationals, including an aMTB event. Bowhead brought its team to KMHR to preview the nationals course.

And the aMTB course is seriously legit. Scrap anything you thought you knew about aMTB. These athletes are hitting some of the best trails at KMHR. The race will include Kranky Pants and Pioneer, but while Bowhead was on the mountain they squeeze in some more riding.

There’s also an interview with Cole Bernier. Bernier is an aMTB athlete heading to this weeks Dunbar Summer Series, including nationals, where he’ll race the Bowhead Reach Rx. It’s the Calgary companies latest bike, and opening even more doors for aMTB in Canada, and beyond.

Dunbar Summer Series will be the first time aMTB DH will be included as a distinct category in a race series in Canada, so be sure to follow along next week!

Pioneering Adaptive MTB at Dunbar Summer Series

From Bowhead

We headed to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in beautiful Golden BC to scope out the best course for the all new Adaptive Mountain Bike category included at the Dunbar Summer Series happening soon.