Pivot Cycles-OTE previews the Brazil World Cup course

Canada’s fastest cross country racers are in Brazil to race the first World Cup of 2022. The South American start to the season is a rare chance to race on a completely new track. The Pivot Cycles-OTE team previewed the upcoming course in Petrópolis, known as the Henrique Avancini Track after famous Brazilian XCO racer of the same name, while in town for the Cimtb “mini-World Cup” preview event.

Gunnar Holmgren, who had a big start to his season in the Citmb XCC event, joins Marc Andre Fortier and Raphael Auclair to preview the course in Petrópolis. It looks a little wild, with rain slick mud, big drops, steep climbs and fast descents.

RELATED: How to Watch the XC World Cup season opener in Petrópolis, Brazil

Hop on board with the “Blue Train” for the Petrópolis World Cup course preview. Then tune in when racing starts Friday, April 8 in Brazil.

Pivot Cycles-OTE: 2022 Brazil MTB World Cup Course Preview