Pivot’s new ebike the Shuttle LT

Frame details: carbon with refined geometry

The Shuttle LT runs on a carbon frame with 160mm rear travel and a 170mm fork, all supported by Pivot’s DW-Link suspension system. The frame includes an eccentric bolt at the seatstay-rocker link, allowing for high and low geometry adjustments. While the bike ships with a 27.5″ rear wheel, the geometry tweaks make it possible to swap to a 29″ rear wheel for more stability, especially on fast, rugged terrain. Rubber guards protect the lower downtube and rear triangle, keeping chainslap and trail debris at bay.

Motor and battery: Bosch CX Race powerhouse

The biggest upgrade is the Bosch CX Race motor, offering 85 Nm of torque and peak power at 600W. Known for being quick, quiet and responsive, the motor pairs perfectly with the Shuttle LT’s aggressive demeanor. Power comes from a 750Wh internal battery, which can be boosted with the optional 250Wh PowerMore range extender for riders who crave longer days out on the trails.

Models and pricing: pick your poison

The Shuttle LT lineup includes three models, ranging from $8,699 to $12,999, with top-tier builds featuring Fox Factory suspension and Shimano XTR brakes. While the base model delivers excellent performance, upgrading to the Fox Live Valve coil shock and tacking on the PowerMore range extender could push the price to over $15,000. However, for that price, you’re getting a high-performance machine designed to dominate enduro trails and technical descents.

Riding impressions: capable and playful

With its 64° head angle and short 439mm chainstays, the Shuttle LT offers a playful, nimble feel without compromising capability. It’s an eMTB that can handle the steepest climbs and deliver a smooth, poppy ride on the descents. Though some riders may find it less stable than competitors on super-fast, rough trails, the Shuttle LT excels in versatility, making it a great option for those who value all-around performance.

