Pivot’s Shuttle SL/AM hits the sweet spot between lightweight agility and ebike power

Pivot has introduced a new model in its Shuttle line. It fills the gap between their lightweight Shuttle SL and full-power Shuttle AM. The new Shuttle SL/AM (short for superlight all-mountain) combines a carbon chassis, 150mm of dw-link rear travel and the Bosch Performance Line SX motor system to deliver a high-powered trail experience in a lightweight package.

At just under 40 pounds (around 18kg), the SLAM brings all-mountain capability and Bosch’s most compact motor to riders looking for something more playful than a full-power ebike, but more aggressive than a lightweight XC machine.

Bosch SX motor and 400Wh battery for minimal weight

At the heart of the Shuttle SL/AM is Bosch’s Performance Line SX system. The drive unit offers 600 watts of peak power and 55 Nm of torque. Matching the output of the CX system used on Pivot’s longer-travel models—but in a smaller and lighter form. Paired with a 400 Wh internal battery, Pivot says the new setup shaves more than five pounds (2.3 kg) compared to the Shuttle AM.

For riders looking to extend range, the SL/AM is compatible with Bosch’s PowerMore 250 range extender. The compact, bottle-sized battery bumps total capacity up to 650 Wh.

Geometry adjustability, new XS sizing and mixed wheels

The Shuttle SL/AM runs a 160 mm FOX 36 fork, internal cable routing and Pivot’s two-position flip chip. The chip adjusts bottom bracket height and head angle depending on wheel choice and terrain. Riders can run full 29 or a mixed-wheel setup (29/27.5) and now—for the first time in the Shuttle family—an XS frame is available (only in MX).

Pivot says the smaller Bosch SX motor enabled them to finally achieve proper geometry for shorter riders, pairing the compact frame with MX wheels for better standover and handling.

Optional Fox Live Valve Neo on high-end builds

On Pro and Team builds, Pivot adds Fox Live Valve Neo. That’s a real-time adaptive suspension system that constantly adjusts shock compression based on terrain. It adds another layer of capability to what’s already one of Pivot’s most tech-forward ebikes.

Where it fits in the Pivot Shuttle lineup

According to Pivot, the SL/AM is designed to serve riders who find the Shuttle SL a bit undergunned. But they don’t want the added weight of the Shuttle AM or LT. It’s also meant to appeal to smaller or lighter riders looking for improved fit and better suspension response.

With its moderate travel, high power-to-weight ratio and mixed-wheel compatibility, the SL/AM gives Pivot a versatile option in the growing mid-powered ebike category.