POC Kortal Race debuts new MIPS tech

POC took its commitment to rider safety to the next level today, releasing the Kortal Race MIPS helmet. The Swedish protection brand’s latest is the first helmet to feature MIPS Integra, a near-invisible rotational impact protection system.

While Integra is a key feature, POC draws on features from its own strong product line to bring the Kortal Race to a new level. The high tech Recco Reflector and integrated NFC Medical ID chip meet smart, simpler elements like a breakaway visor. Adding style to safety, POC added Devour Clarity sunglasses to the line, too.

Kortal Race and Kortal Race MIPS

Building off POC’s established and well-received Tectal Race helmet, the Kortal Race features extensive protection, wrapping well around the riders head, with generous ventilation to regulate temperature. The all-mountain and enduro-targeted helmet is designed to work with POC’s sunglasses, especially the Devour Clarity, or with goggles. The ventilation is designed so that a goggle strap doesn’t cover any holes or restrict air flow.

The main feature is, of course, the new MIPS Integra system, the most current version of the rotational impact protection system. The minimalist design helps keep the Kortal at race weights while still providing protection to certify POC’s helmet to the Dutch NTA 8776 – designed to test helmets at higher-than-average bicycle speeds. That means the Kortal Race MIPS is e-bike rated.

An adjustable breakaway peak leaves room for goggles to sit comfortably while not in use. POC’s own sunglasses can be neatly stored in the Kortal Race’s rear vents.

On the more high-tech side POC adds a Recco Reflector and NFC Medical ID chip. The latter uses digital technology to communicate relevant individual medical information – to friends or first responders – in the event of an accident.

POC Kortal Race MIPS retails for $280.00. A slightly pared-down Kortal removes some of the more techy features to carry a $220.00 MSRP.

Weights for the full-features Kortal Race Mips run from 390 g for the size Small to 470 g for a Large. The Kortal shaves 30 grams per size off that weight. Both are certified to EN1078, CPSC 1203, AS-NZS, and NTA 8776 standards.

Devour Clarity

POC is also building out its line of Clarity riding glasses. Focusing on sharp optics and a wide field of view, the Devour is designed to match the Kortal perfectly.

The new glasses feature adjustable temples (length and grip), so you can tailor the Devour’s to fit you perfectly. Since the new lenses are destined to meet several branches, and maybe the ground, they’re treated with anti-scratch finish as well as Ri-Pel hydrophobic and oleophobic finish to keep water and all manner of other annoyances off the lens. If that fails, or if you want options, POC offers several lens options for the Devour’s interchangeable lens system.

POC Devour Clarity glasses retail for $280.00